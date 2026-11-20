Ethereum is under pressure, but 4,186 stETH leaving exchanges in one day could hint at changing investor behavior.

ETH has shed nearly 10% over the past seven days, as sellers pushed the price down another 3.4% on Friday alone. The latest slide dragged the crypto asset to around $1,740.

With losses piling up, the market may be looking rough, but a recent change in stETH activity offers a small reason for optimism.

Rebound Soon?

According to the latest findings by Santiment, 4,186 Lido Staked Ethereum (stETH) moved out of exchanges on net. This is the biggest single-day outflow since May 30. Exchange outflows matter because they can reduce the amount of tokens readily available for selling, especially when holders move assets into self-custody or put them to work in DeFi.

stETH plays a major role in Ethereum’s staking ecosystem. Its liquidity also supports lending and collateral markets. While one day of withdrawals is hardly enough to call a market bottom, Santiment said that steady outflows could become more meaningful. If the asset also manages to stop falling, this trend may signal that selling pressure is beginning to ease.

Investor Ella is holding back from calling a bottom, despite ETH returning to a zone that previously sparked rebounds. She believes the $1,500-$1,800 range could offer support, but the latest sell-off has yet to show convincing buyer interest. Reclaiming $1,900 would be a far more reassuring sign.

Meanwhile, Crypto Patel is also among those who believe that the asset remains in a bearish structure. His analysis points to $2,807 as a major level to watch for any meaningful shift in momentum. Until Ethereum manages to break above that mark and secure a higher-timeframe close, the analyst believes rallies could still face selling pressure. On the downside, a breakdown below $1,500 could expose ETH to a deeper drop toward $1,000.

ETFs Bleed Nearly $1 Billion

On the institutional side of things, spot ETH ETFs have witnessed five straight trading sessions of outflows. These funds have managed to attract fresh money on just two occasions this month, bringing in a modest $53.02 million on the 4th and an even smaller $2.36 million on the 13th, as per data compiled by SoSo Value.

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Meanwhile, total outflows have already crossed $980 million in November.