A 35% XRP Price Swing? The Massive Symmetrical Triangle Forming on Ripple’s Chart

While XRP's price has been making lower lows, its RSI has been making higher lows, meaning selling pressure is fading.

XRP has been grinding sideways for months, but that could be about to change.

According to two prominent market watchers, there is a multi-month symmetrical triangle on XRP’s daily chart that, once the price finally exits it, could trigger a 35% move.

XRP Compresses Into a Triangle as Traders Watch for Breakout

In a post published on X earlier today, analyst Ali Martinez, known on the platform as Ali Charts, said this about the Ripple token:

“$XRP consolidates in a symmetrical triangle, pointing to a potential 35% move.”

That view was echoed by fellow on-chain technician ChartNerd, who went into more detail, describing the compression as continuing “towards its apex” and flagging the 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages as levels that “need to be held or a drop to support opens up.”

At the time of writing, XRP was sitting near $1.40, up nearly 6% on the week but still down more than 3% on the month and off its July 2025 all-time high by about 61%.

Another analyst, Arthur, posted what looks like a supporting signal: while the price has been making lower lows, the RSI has been printing higher lows. He pointed out that that kind of divergence can mean selling pressure is running out of steam before a bigger move. In addition, he said that XRP had just broken above a horizontal resistance level around $1.40, calling the setup “increasingly interesting.”

On the volume side, data published by Arab Chain shows XRP’s Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) sitting close to -7.18 million, meaning sell orders have been outpacing buys even with prices stabilizing. Meanwhile, the 30-day correlation between the price and CVD has improved to roughly 0.61, suggesting the two are gradually coming back into alignment, but this is still a market that has not made up its mind about which direction to take.

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A separate note from CryptoQuant contributor PelinayPA over the weekend made the same point from a different angle: large wallet transfers above 100,000 XRP have been sporadic, pointing to a lack of stable directional pressure from the bigger players.

Additional Context From ETF Flows and Blockchain Integration

Away from the charts, a few things have shifted in XRP’s favor recently. For instance, spot XRP ETFs had their best week in three months last week, when they pulled in $55.39 million across five trading days, per data from SoSoValue. On April 15 alone, the products had their best single-day return in 10 weeks, at $17.11 million. This pushed cumulative net inflows to around $1.27 billion, taking them within reach of the all-time high of $1.28 billion.

That is a meaningful turnaround from March, when the funds finished the month $31 million in the red, and it came just as tensions in the Middle East were easing, even though there were conflicting signals over the weekend that have left the sustainability of that trend an open question.

Elsewhere, the Solana ecosystem launched wXRP, a 1:1 backed wrapped version of XRP built through a partnership between Hex Trust and LayerZero, that is immediately usable across several Solana DeFi applications, including Jupiter Exchange and Phantom wallet.

The positive developments helped briefly push XRP to its highest level in almost a month, at $1.50, before it got rejected and drifted back to where it is trading now.