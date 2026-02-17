Shorting the Top: Unknown Trader Up $7M While Others Lose Millions

An anonymous trader known only as 0x58bro has accumulated $7 million in unrealized profits by shorting Ethereum (ETH) and a handful of other cryptocurrencies, according to data from on-chain intelligence platform Arkham.

What’s noteworthy about their success is that it has come at a time when several high-profile crypto personalities have suffered eight-figure losses betting on price increases.

The Quiet Whale Swimming Against the Current

Despite holding a portfolio valued at just under $13 million, 0x58bro maintains a minimal social media presence with just 1,300 followers on X. Arkham’s analysis shows the trader has generated the bulk of his profits from two positions: a $3.7 million gain shorting ETH and $1.45 million from shorting ENA, the governance token of Ethena Labs.

The trader’s wallet composition also revealed a strategic approach to the current market volatility. They hold over $7.5 million in Aave’s interest-bearing ETH token (aETHWETH) and $5 million in Aave’s USDC deposit token (aETHUSDC), suggesting they have positioned capital to earn yield while maintaining the flexibility to deploy it against further downside.

A smaller position of 10 million HANA tokens, currently worth close to $353,000, represents their only significant long exposure.

The timing of these short positions has proven critical, with Ethereum struggling to maintain momentum in recent weeks and prices hovering around the $2,000 psychological support level.

Market Backdrop Shows Leverage Risks and Speculation Cycles

While 0x58bro is profiting from market declines, other traders have faced catastrophic losses attempting to catch a falling knife. On-chain data shows that Machi Big Brother, a well-known crypto personality once worth nearly nine figures, has seen his Hyperliquid account value fall below $1 million. To meet margin calls on his long positions, he was forced to tap into PleasrDAO treasury funds deposited five years ago, with his total losses now standing at $28 million.

You may also like:

The contrast extends to institutional players as well. For instance, Trend Research, the trading firm led by Liquid Capital founder Jack Yi, fully exited its Ethereum positions last week after accumulating about $1.34 billion in ETH at an average entry of $3,180. The exit locked in losses of approximately $869 million, according to Arkham data, coming just days after Yi publicly predicted ETH would reach $10,000.

While Trend Research was forced to unwind what was once Asia’s largest ETH long position, on-chain data from CryptoQuant shows that wallets with no history of outflows holding at least 100 ETH, known as “accumulation addresses,” are still buying through the downturn. These addresses now hold around 23% of Ethereum’s circulating supply and have maintained their accumulation even when prices were trading below their average cost basis.

Whether 0x58bro will maintain his short positions or join the accumulating addresses betting on a rebound remains unknown. But for now, the trader with 1,300 followers has outperformed an industry of influencers with millions watching their every move.