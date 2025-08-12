TL;DR

Whales accumulated 900M XRP, pushing trading volume up 69% after Ripple-SEC settlement closed.

Analysts say breaking $3.27 could lead XRP to $3.60, with $3.37 and $3.5 as stops.

Support zone at $2.95 – $3.11 seen as ideal entry before targeting range highs or ATH.

Whale Activity and Rising Volumes

In the last two days, large holders have purchased 900 million XRP, according to market analyst Ali Martinez. This activity follows the resolution of the long-running case between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with both parties agreeing to dismiss all appeals.

900 million $XRP scooped up by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/S9sDKwDu0t — Ali (@ali_charts) August 11, 2025

With the legal matter closed, interest from institutional traders has increased. Daily trading volume for XRP reached $8.77 billion in the last 24 hours, up 69% from the previous day. Open interest is also higher, indicating more active positions in the market.

Price Levels to Watch

Ripple (XRP) was priced at $3.13 at press time, showing a 4% decline over the past day but a 3% gain compared to a week earlier. The recent price movement follows two days of strong advances driven by clarity from the legal outcome.

Ali noted that $3.27 is the key level to monitor.

“Break it and $3.60 is next,” he said.

On the 2-hour XRP/USDT chart, the price is moving within a downward channel. The $3.27 mark matches the top of that channel. A break above it could open the way to $3.37, then $3.51, and possibly $3.60.

Support Zone and Trade Plans

Analyst CrediBULL Crypto points to the $2.95 – $3.11 area as a preferred buying range. XRP is trading just above this zone and may dip into it before attempting to move higher.

“As long as the green zone holds we can target range highs or new ATH,” he commented.

His projection shows a potential rally from this range toward $3.6. If that level is passed, new all-time highs could be within reach. A drop below $2.95 would cancel this scenario.

$ETH has been performing beautifully lately, but might be time for $XRP to take charge again soon… Downside target on XRP/ETH that was shared nearly 3 months ago has finally been met https://t.co/a7yQxWzwEx pic.twitter.com/n1z30HeCoP — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) August 12, 2025

XRP’s regulatory clarity is a positive shift, but market sentiment remains tied to global factors such as trade tensions and monetary policy changes.

Short-term traders and long-term holders alike are focused on whether the $3.27 level will be broken, which could set the stage for a push toward $3.60.