8 in a Row: Ripple (XRP) ETFs Record Another Green Week but Warning Signs Return

The ETFs saw the first red trading day in a month but there's more to the worrying story.

For the eighth consecutive week, the spot XRP ETFs ended in the green, attracting almost $19 million. Although this sounds impressive, the actual number was significantly lower than last week’s figure.

Moreover, Friday ended as a no-inflow day for the first time in about three weeks, reigniting an old dilemma about actual demand.

XRP ETFs Still in the Green

The last full week of August was the best for the XRP ETFs in 2026. They gained over $110 million, making it the most impressive one since early December 2025. The first slowdown during the previous business week was felt on August 31, when investors poured in a more modest $5.64 million.

The double-digit net inflows returned on September 1 with $14.38 million, but the trend changed on Wednesday when withdrawals were dominant with $7.20 million taken out. This was the first red day for the Ripple ETFs since August 5.

$6.14 million entered the funds on Thursday, but Friday was a no-show day with SoSoValue data showing flows of $0.00. The good news is that the cumulative total net inflows hit another all-time high of $1.68 billion.

The worrying part of the weekly performance is actually twofold. First, it was Wednesday’s net outflows, which broke a near-one-month streak. Second, it was Friday’s no-reportable flows, which raised concerns that had been forgotten in the past few weeks.

Before the market-wide revival experienced after August 19, the spot XRP ETFs had seven such days out of 11 trading days in August. Nevertheless, the broader weekly performance was still bullish with almost $19 million in net inflows. The streak of consecutive green weeks is up to eight.

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XRP Defends $1.40

Despite the massive inflows of over $110 million during the previous business week, the underlying asset had failed to capitalize and had fallen below the key support at $1.40 last weekend. It dipped further to $1.33 during the new week, but finally found support and surged to $1.45 on Friday.

It was stopped there and pushed south to $1.41 as of press time, which means that it remains above the key support at $1.40. Analysts remain highly bullish on its recent performance, claiming that its bull phase has finally begun. Moreover, Ali Martinez and EGRAG CRYPTO outlined some mind-blowing price targets for the culmination of the bull market, of up to $60.

We break them down in more detail in this article, and review the actual obstacles XRP would have to face on its way to these levels.