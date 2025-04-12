Even though he has given no new interviews or made any major new investments from beyond the grave, Munger made the news again this week for his amazing work ethic and sound investment advice.

An article that appeared on CNBC reprised an old Munger quote that investors who can’t handle bear markets “deserve the mediocre result” they are likely to get.

Bitcoin Investors See Opportunity Ahead

The article related another bit of sage wisdom from Warren Buffett’s long-time business partner:

“Real opportunities that come to you are few… Most people just get a few times when they can make a huge difference by seizing a huge activity.”

Many individual investors today believe that for them that opportunity is Bitcoin.

Although Munger himself was very skeptical of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, BTC investors can apply his principled and disciplined thinking to crypto markets.

With Bitcoin’s price down by 27% in April since its Jan. 20 all-time high above $109,000, these selected quotes from Mr. Munger may be as timely as ever.

1. Sorting Out Market ‘FOMO’ and ‘FUD’

During times of rapid adjustments to market prices, social media can fill investors with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt).

While Crypto X is a source of timely information and sentiment about market prices for Bitcoin and other volume currencies, it can be an environment with a high noise-to-signal ratio.

Charlie Munger said:

“I try to get rid of people who always confidently answer questions about which they don’t have any real knowledge.”

Crypto market posts that make extreme claims without evidence, arguments that contradict common sense, and that stoke feelings without providing additional information add to the noise.

“I don’t trust bitcoin because it’s too vOlaTiLe” Meanwhile, the stock market in the span of 24h: pic.twitter.com/D2QkBZZEWr — Carla ⚡ (@HodlingCarla) April 9, 2025

What set Berkshire Hathaway’s profits so far ahead of the stock market’s average gains was Buffett and Munger viewed Wall Street as a social media platform full of noise.

Instead of setting up shop in Manhattan to bask in the echo chamber, these two spent their time far away from that noise reading the news and financial reports:

“In my whole life, I have known no wise people… who didn’t read all the time… You’d be amazed at how much Warren reads, at how much I read.”

Rather than let their emotions bounce up and down with the crowd, these two extraordinary investors worked to stay informed and make investing decisions scientifically based on the correct math over the relevant factors in their investments.

2. Bitcoin’s Price in This Bear Market

Some market participants panicked as Bitcoin’s price fell by a third from its historic record high price level in January.

“The market sentiment is full of uncertainty at the moment,” wrote Australian crypto exchange GroveX in a note on Apr. 8.

Individual investors using Internet cryptocurrency exchanges and Wall Street investors using ETF funds dumped Bitcoin as well as stocks in a selling frenzy as Trump got to work measuring out tariffs on foreign imports.

But Munger contends that following the crowd can lead to average results instead of outstanding performance:

“Mimicking the herd invites regression to the mean (merely average performance)… Bull markets go to people’s heads. If you’re a duck on a pond, and it’s rising due to a downpour, you start going up in the world. But you think it’s you, not the pond.”

Instead of following the crowd, Munger recommends investors do their own research, run the math, and follow the graph:

“Mankind invented a system to cope with the fact that we are so intrinsically lousy at manipulating numbers. It’s called the graph.”

3. Bitcoin Macro Hedge Fundamentals

In addition to Bitcoin’s current and recent price data, as well as its overall trend, there is the fundamental analysis of its network activity in relation to its price to consider.

Charlie Munger and his partner, Warren Buffett, both liked to say:

“I didn’t get to where I am by going after mediocre opportunities.”

For over a decade now, in the world of currency investing, Bitcoin has been the most outstanding opportunity in terms of its novel design and function and its market returns.

Bitcoin continues to signal its growing fundamental value with the ongoing massive expansion of the BTC mining network that secures all of its accounts and transactions.

BREAKING:#Bitcoin Hash Rate just hit a NEW ALL TIME HIGH — going completely PARABOLIC! Every time this happened in history…

Price followed soon after. Get ready. It’s coming.$BTC #Crypto #Altcoins pic.twitter.com/ajavbsIKL6 — @CryptoELlTES (@CryptooELITES) April 10, 2025

Because of the rapid pace of Bitcoin’s mass global adoption, MicroStrategy’s founder, Michael Saylor, has found outsized success in buying and holding BTC without selling during peaks or bear markets.

Even if he never messed around with cryptocurrency, that investing strategy itself is right out of Charlie Munger’s playbook:

“The big money is not in the buying and the selling but in the waiting.”

Munger’s two largest positions that he bought and sat on patiently to build magnificent wealth were both in finance businesses like Bitcoin: Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

4. Altseason and Picking Altcoin ‘Gems’

During bear markets is when some of the altcoins with the most potential really shine. But it’s not necessary for the beginning crypto investor to bite off more than they can chew.

Bitcoin is simple enough that Saylor built a market-leading strategy around aggressively buying and holding it. That’s in line with how Munger thought about his investments in stocks:

“It never ceases to amaze me to see how much territory can be grasped if one merely masters and consistently uses all the obvious and easily learned principles.”

But for those intermediate and advanced Bitcoin investors seeking opportunities with a higher risk-reward profile, long-term valuations for the top ten or so cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have plenty of factors worth investigating.

Munger says:

“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.”

