After a week of choppy price action, Ethereum (ETH) declined by another 1.4% today as it struggles to hold fort near $4,300. The derivatives market, however, is showing resilience despite recent price weakness.

In its latest post, CryptoQuant noted that Binance’s ETH open interest (OI) has continued to hold above $8.4 billion, even after the asset dipped below $4,400 this week. On August 30, open interest was recorded at the $8.4 billion threshold, and while price action has since turned lower, OI has not broken decisively below that level.

Bulls Gearing Up for a Counterattack?

Typically, sharp price declines are accompanied by a proportional drop in OI, which hints at liquidations or broader risk-off sentiment. The current pattern means that traders are maintaining positions, and are possibly anticipating a rebound or showing a lack of conviction in further downside.

Data also shows that the momentum of OI contraction has eased. The 24-hour percentage change in Binance’s ETH OI now stands at -3.4%, compared with a sharper -6.25% drop observed just two days earlier. This moderation indicates that the aggressive deleveraging phase may be losing steam, as the derivatives market appears less inclined to amplify the sell-off.

At the same time, Binance Net Taker Volume has consistently remained negative and has ranged between -1.08 billion and -1.11 billion, which reflects a market environment still dominated by aggressive sellers. Yet the stability in open interest implies that buyers are absorbing at least part of this pressure rather than fully retreating.

Spot market data further added bullish context as CryptoQuant found that daily Ethereum withdrawals from exchanges such as Binance and Kraken often surpassed 120,000 ETH. These steady outflows reduce exchange reserves and tighten liquidity, thereby limiting the depth of future sell-side pressure.

Whether this trend reflects accumulation or custodial reallocation, it introduces a structural bullish undertone to an otherwise cautious derivatives market. This essentially suggests that the market is still balancing between bearish short-term flows and longer-term accumulation.

Greatest Bear Trap

Ethereum’s latest pullback has some traders bracing for deeper losses, but technical analysts warn against reading too much into September’s weakness. The current price structure appears to be a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. According to crypto analyst Johnny Woo, this setup could prove misleading. Woo described this trajectory as one of the market’s “biggest bear traps” in the making.

If the pattern breaks down, ETH risks further declines; however, if it fails to materialize, sidelined traders could be forced to re-enter at higher levels. Woo flagged the $3,800-$4,100 range as a critical support area.

Strength above it may validate bullish sentiment heading into October, dubbed “Uptober” by traders for its history of reversals and rallies. While September looks shaky, analysts argue Ethereum’s chart may be primed to catch the market off guard.