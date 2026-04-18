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$760 Million Oil Shorts Placed Minutes Before Hormuz Announcement (Report)

USOIL dumped by double digits within minutes after the announcement.
Jordan Lyanchev

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US President Trump, alongside Iran’s foreign minister, announced a major de-escalation yesterday on the war front, indicating that the Strait of Hormuz will finally be reopened.

The statement had a major impact on almost all financial markets, especially oil, given the Strait’s significance.

USOIL, for example, plunged by over 11%. It traded at $90 per barrel before the announcement, but dumped to a five-week low of under $80 within minutes.

As with many previous such major statements, reports emerged that traders had placed big orders just minutes before the announcement went live.

According to Reuters, investors shorted oil prices with a $760 million position 20 minutes before the statement on Friday. Between 12:24 GMT and 12:25 GMT, they sold a combined 7,900 lots of Brent crude futures, according to LSEG data.

Iran’s foreign minister posted on X at 12:45 GMT that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait was reopened completely for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

Recall that there have been several similar instances in the past few years, especially when it comes to the Middle East. For instance, one account was linked to numerous traders dating back to 2024, as it placed trades with a 100% win rate, betting on Israel’s military actions against other nations in the region.

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Aside from the oil’s crashing price yesterday, most other financial assets skyrocketed. Bitcoin tapped a ten-week peak at over $78,000 after the de-escalation, but its run could be in danger as Iran denied many of Trump’s other claims.

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Crude Oil Iran United States
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.