‘7 Years Waiting’: Pi Network Users Criticize Core Team After Celebratory Post

The first Friday of February was supposed to be a day of joy for Pi Network, but it backfired.

Although it was created over half a decade ago, the controversial Pi Network project and its native token officially launched just under a year ago. Since then, the Core Team has deployed numerous updates, it has dabbled with AI, tried to improve some of its sluggish systems, but the results have been… mixed, so far.

The latest post from the Core Team was meant to be more positive and to celebrate a valid portion of the vast Pi Network community. However, it attracted significant backlash immediately.

Celebrating Pi Network Moderators

Every First Friday of February (FFF day), Pi celebrates Moderator Appreciation Day! Today is about recognizing the moderators who make the Pi Network community what it is. Thanks to all Pi moderators for their incredible volunteer efforts in supporting the Pi community—assisting… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) February 6, 2026

The video itself tried to recognize moderators who “make Pi Network’s community what it is,” as they are volunteers and are not employed or paid by the Core Team. They help moderate charts, answer Pioneers’ questions, monitor Pi apps and products, report bugs, and test new features.

Additionally, they translate Pi into other languages, moderate Fireside Forums, and try to keep the conversations helpful, safe, and respectful.

“Behind answered questions, updates, and chatrooms, Moderators help ensure the Pi experience runs smoothly for everyone!”

The Backlash

It was a statement like that last one that caught the attention of some of the Pi Network Pioneers. While many users agreed that Moderators should be praised and respected, some raised valid questions about the lack of tangible progress on several fronts.

Joann&Joe urged the Core Team to “speed up the progress-it’s been dragged out over and over again,” after indicating that they should “stop messing around with all that superficial nonsense.”

Chialo20’s approach was similar, indicating that the team behind Pi Network has been holding him for “7years plus now not to migrate my Pi coins, just migration stage, and this is not fair.”

A. A. Gada tried to remind the Core Team that “many pioneers are still stuck in ‘tentative approval’ for their KYC status. We hope you can improve this situation.”

It’s worth noting that the team recently published an update claiming that they have unblocked millions for mainnet migration, and promised new changes are coming soon.