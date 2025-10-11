Dark Mode
65% ADA Collapse: Cardano Hits 1-Year Low as Whales Exit

ADA went below $0.30 on Binance during the market-wide crash.
Jordan Lyanchev
Last updated: Oct 11, 2025 @ 06:14 UTC

There are no altcoins that were spared from the calamity that transpired in the cryptocurrency markets over the past 15 hours or so, and Cardano’s native token is among the most impacted.

The asset stood tall at around $0.85 until yesterday evening, with the aspirations of a price pump to $1 or even $2, according to some analysts. However, the reality was a lot harsher as it flash-crashed to under $0.30 on Binance, which represented a massive 65% decline in just a few hours. This became its lowest price tag since August 2024.

ADA/USD on Binance. Source: TradingView
The price drop was similar on other exchanges. It dumped to $0.30 on Bitfinex and to $0.42 on Kraken, but was less severe on some others, though. The bears took it to $0.56 on Bitstamp, while it dipped to $0.6 on Coinbase, which is close to the current levels of $0.65.

ADA’s painful decline was not an isolated incident, as the entire market tumbled since Friday evening when US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a new set of tariffs on China. This became the single-largest liquidation event in crypto history, with over $19 billion wiped out.

What’s particularly worrying in Cardano’s case is the behavior of the largest investors, known as whales. According to data shared by Ali Martinez, they have begun to dispose of their assets, selling 40 million tokens in the span of a week. Such behavior increases the selling pressure and could serve as an example to smaller investors.

Jordan Lyanchev
