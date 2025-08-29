TL;DR

XRP breaks bullish flag, consolidation near $3 suggests buyers are preparing for another strong rally.

Analysts highlight resistance at $3.10 and support near $2.83 as key short-term decision zones.

Long-term models suggest ambitious targets, but the current focus remains on holding breakout for $5–$6.

Breakout and Consolidation

XRP has been holding above a bullish flag formation on the weekly chart after a strong breakout earlier this year. The token spent nearly three years consolidating inside a large symmetrical triangle before surging in late 2024 and most of 2025.

Following that rise, the market formed a downward-sloping channel, often called a bullish flag. The asset has already cleared the upper boundary of this flag and is now consolidating around $2.88–$3.00.

Notably, this kind of structure is usually seen as a continuation phase, suggesting that buyers are positioning for another move. Technical projections point to possible targets between $5 and $6 if strength holds.

The short-term trend remains supported by moving averages. The 9-period average is trading above the 21-period, a bullish crossover, and the price is hovering near the faster line around $3. A sustained drop under both levels could shift momentum, but for now, the structure is intact.

Meanwhile, the Accumulation/Distribution line has flattened near –5.25 billion after trending lower for years. This suggests that selling pressure has eased, with more tokens being held rather than distributed. The change fits the breakout above the flag pattern, showing that accumulation may be taking place.

Analysts Weigh In

At the time of writing, XRP was priced at $2.87 with daily turnover above $6 billion. Short-term price action shows resistance near $3.10 and support just above $2.83. Analyst Daisy remarked,

“$XRP is holding steady above $3.00 support, building a solid base. A clean break above $3.12 could open the way to $4+. But if price slips under $2.85, I’ll de-risk fast. Patience is key here.”

Another analyst, Ali Martinez, noted,

“$XRP continues to retrace toward $2.83 as anticipated!”

Repeated rejections near $3.10 confirm strong supply at that level, while $2.83 remains the immediate downside zone to watch.

Looking Further Ahead

Some forecasts extend far beyond current trading ranges. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO has put forward a regression-based model suggesting XRP could one day reach $200. That projection, however, stands in contrast to today’s reality of XRP struggling to hold the $3 level.

For now, the key question is whether consolidation above the completed bullish flag can hold. If it does, traders see the door open for a push toward $5–$6 over the coming months.