Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has deepened its crypto bet with its biggest purchase yet after adding 5,419 BTC for roughly $632.5 million at an average price of $116,724.

The move has boosted the company’s total holdings to 25,555 BTC, which were accumulated for about $2.71 billion at an average cost of $106,065 per BTC, according to CEO Simon Gerovich.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Hoard Expands

Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy has delivered a whopping 395.1% year-to-date BTC yield in 2025. With this purchase, the Tokyo-listed firm now ranks as the fifth-largest public corporate BTC holder, overtaking Bullish and trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy, Marathon Digital, XXI, and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, according to the data compiled by Bitcoin Treasuries.

Metaplanet has intensified its Bitcoin acquisition strategy after boosting its year-end target from 10,000 to 30,000 BTC. To support this goal, the company raised $837 million via international share offerings, of which the bulk of the funds were allocated for purchases scheduled in September and October.

Building on this momentum, the firm disclosed plans to generate $1.4 billion through the issuance of 385 million new shares, earmarked entirely for additional BTC acquisitions.

Last week, the company also announced the launch of Metaplanet Income Corp., a Miami-based US subsidiary with an initial capital of $15 million. The subsidiary is designed to focus on Bitcoin income generation and derivatives trading, thereby creating a clear separation from Metaplanet’s core BTC holdings. Leadership responsibilities will be shared between CEO Gerovich, Dylan LeClair, and Darren Winia.

According to the firm, this organizational structure will allow revenue-generating activities to operate efficiently while having minimal impact on consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31.

Weathering Bitcoin Turbulence

The latest announcement comes as Bitcoin rattled markets heading into the final week of September and retreated to $112,000. The sharp pullback triggered more than $1 billion in liquidations of crypto long positions, as it marked the largest single liquidation event of 2025 to date.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet’s stock fell 3.12% to $3.98 during Monday’s session in Japan, according to the Yahoo Finance data. The stock showed significant intraday volatility. Despite this, it remains up almost 70% year-to-date.