The reelected Republican president was once opposed to cryptocurrency, but now he’s one of Web3’s most ardent developers. That was way back in 2019, in the tidy before times with the world blissfully unaware of the coronavirus pandemic ahead and BTC trading below $10,000. At that time, President Donald Trump did not yet understand Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

That November, he tweeted that he was “not a fan of Bitcoin.” He criticized cryptocurrencies for their famously “highly volatile” exchange rates. Furthermore, the former New York City real estate developer claimed their value is “based on thin air.”

Well, he wasn’t technically wrong. Bitcoin’s value is based on the work electrons do in highly specialized computer chips to keep a reliable record tracking all BTC wallets on its network.

The design behind it is so powerful, and the number of global participants in Web3 is so vast that Bitcoin has become a consistently class-leading financial investment of the century.

Alpha ROI, Light Work for Bitcoin

From Mar. 1, 2015, ten years ago, until Mar. 1, 2025, earlier this month, Bitcoin’s exchange rate delivered crypto investors a return on investment of 32,146%.

Bitcoin’s average daily trading price ten years ago was $261.66, according to data compiled by Yahoo Finance. A decade later that same Bitcoin sold for $84,373.87. That represents an average annualized ROI of 3,214%.

Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2025, the broad US stock benchmark S&P 500 Index delivered 182% returns from the 2,105 level to the 5,968. So, by comparison, that’s an average annualized ROI of 18%.

The stock returns were enough to keep Boomer dads from touching their savings for decades until their retirement. The crypto returns are life-changing. CNBC reported last August that the Bitcoin price rally had minted 84,000 new cryptocurrency millionaires.

While campaigning for reelection in 2024, Trump started to come around on cryptocurrencies. “You probably have to do some regulation,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

“But many people are embracing it,” he added. “I’m seeing people wanting to pay bitcoin. And you’re seeing something that’s interesting. So, I can live with it one way or the other.”

By the time he spoke at the Nashville Bitcoin Conference in July, Trump had completely reversed course on crypto. He promised to fire hostile SEC Chair Gary Gensler on day one, support Bitcoin miners in the United States, and establish a crypto national reserve.

Now that Trump has made regulating Bitcoin as a high-priority national resource a signature second-term agenda item, he has become a president of world-historical importance.

Bitcoin has rallied for over a year now, and its market cap has risen by over a trillion dollars since 2022. Experts say it could ride as high as $130,000 or even all the way to $700,000, as BlackRock’s Larry Fink mentioned in January.

Here are five ways the 45th and 47th president of the United States is unleashing Bitcoin’s hitherto trillion-dollar bull run for more price support in 2025.

1. Digital Asset Stockpile

Trump and some Republicans like Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis (R) have been talking about a national Bitcoin reserve for months now.

The president promised he would deliver one on the campaign trail. Then, after taking office, he pivoted to calling it a digital asset stockpile, hinting that he would include other cryptos in the reserve.

Then, in the first week of March, he announced that the US would stockpile XRP, ETH, SOL, and ADA in addition to Bitcoin. After that, he signed an executive order establishing a federal digital asset stockpile on Mar. 6. The next day, he held the first-ever White House crypto summit.

TIME Magazine said the crypto industry “is in charge” now.

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, a firm that provides blockchain data, attended the summit and said, “The government representatives expressed that there has been a negative regime towards the crypto industry and that regime is now coming to an end.”

“There’s a significant shift and huge amounts of support,” Nazarov said.

2. Ft. Knox Audit

Big on Trump’s itinerary this year is a highly anticipated visit with Elon Musk to Fort Knox to inspect the nation’s gold reserves. Washington has reportedly not checked in for decades to count up a $400 billion gold stockpile. According to the US Mint, there are about 147.3 million ounces of gold in the ultra-secure facility there.

Interestingly, Trump and Musk continue to repeat the line that they are going there to check if the gold is even there in the first place or if it has been stolen in the years since the government last checked in.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan program on Feb. 28, Musk said, “A live tour of Fort Knox would be awesome … is the gold there or not? They say it is — is it real? Or did somebody spray paint some lead?”

He previously tweeted, “Looking for the gold at Ft. Knox … Annnnd it’s gone. This gold is the property of the American people. I sure hope it’s still there!”

Trump said, “We’re actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there, because maybe somebody stole the gold. Tonnes of gold.”

It’s a strong talking point in favor of Bitcoin as digital gold, because unlike gold, Web3 keeps track of digital assets on the blockchain 24 hours a day in real time.

3. Federal Reserve Audit

A Federal Reserve audit would be the holy grail of the sound money movement in the United States. 12-term congressman Ron Paul (R-TX) and his army of Internet supporters have advocated for it for years. Musk is reportedly pushing Paul for Federal Reserve chair.

In February, the DOGE officer said, “All aspects of the government must be fully transparent and accountable to the people. No exceptions, including, if not especially, the Federal Reserve.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says such an audit would be designed “to be a step on the way to eliminating the Fed.”

While that would be an unlikely scenario, the chair’s concern shows the seriousness of the blockchain industry’s ascendancy with the support of the Trump Administration.

The blockchain ethos of transparency and accountability is putting pressure like never before on the central banking system in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Fed is stuck on pause with interest rates. The establishment now understands that every time it lowers rates, Bitcoin’s price soars, and the blockchain soaks up more capital on a macro scale.

4. White House AI Crypto ‘Czar’

When he was still opposed to crypto, Trump cited concerns about “unlawful behavior” and “other illegal activity.” While he was still president, Barack Obama compared Bitcoin to a “Swiss bank account in your pocket.”

However, US and global law enforcement agencies have found that the openness and transparency of the blockchain make it far easier to investigate financial crimes and frauds using cryptocurrency than working with corporate banks.

The evidence of crimes leaves a trail on the blockchain, and police experts can obtain it and use it in court to secure verdicts for criminals who are guilty.

Trump’s pick of David Sacks for White House AI and crypto czar shows how seriously he talks about financial crimes using blockchain.

Sacks has strong connections to US deep state policing agencies as the COO at PayPal under Peter Thiel, who also founded Palantir, one of the Department of Homeland Security’s key contractors in the digital era.

5. Crypto Friendly SEC

So far, in the federal scrum to regulate cryptocurrencies, there has been no bigger threat than the SEC under Chairman Gary Gensler and his predecessor, Jay Clayton.

Clayton started over 80 cryptocurrency cases as SEC chair, and Gensler brought over 100 cases against Web3 companies.

Under Donald Trump, the SEC is closing out its cases against crypto companies like Coinbase and Consensys.

A final ruling in the years-long SEC case against Ripple Labs is slated for April 16th. That could be an important date for XRP price markets and for the whole ecosystem, including BTC.