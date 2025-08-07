TL;DR

Analyst Crypto King says XRP could reach $7, more than doubling from current price levels.

Over 700 million XRP tokens exited Binance in two weeks, reducing exchange selling pressure.

XRP’s NVT ratio rose 44% in 24 hours, with value outpacing network activity on-chain.

Ripple awaits SEC response that may settle XRP’s legal status and unlock institutional operations.

XRP Price Breakout and Analyst Target

XRP increased by 70% in July 2025 after a slow start to the year. This move followed a major breakout in November 2024 that resulted in a 585% price gain. XRP traded at $3 at press time, with a 2% gain in the past 24 hours. Over the last seven days, the price has dropped by just over 4%.

Crypto analyst Crypto King has pointed out that the XRP price broke out of a long-term downtrend that lasted from July 2023 through late 2024. After a brief correction, the token began moving upward again recently. The analyst has set a price target of $7. If reached, this would represent a gain of more than 150 percent from the current price.

$XRP has been proving its place in the market for a long time. It stayed in a downtrend from July 2024 to November, but after that, it broke out and gave a strong return of about 585 percent. The first two quarters of 2025 were again slow, but after the July breakout, $XRP has… pic.twitter.com/r8dqNuHDUp — Crypto King (@CryptoKing4Ever) August 6, 2025

Drop in Exchange Supply and Change in NVT Ratio

Recent data from CryptoQuant shows that XRP exchange reserves fell from around 3.02 billion to 2.3 billion between July 24 and August 7. This shows that a large number of tokens have been withdrawn from the platform.

In fact, traders often transfer assets off exchanges when they intend to hold for a longer time. A lower supply on exchanges may lead to less selling pressure.

At the same time, the NVT ratio for XRP rose sharply. In the past 24 hours, it climbed 44% to reach 225. This metric compares the market value of a token to the volume of on-chain transactions. A high reading can mean that market value is growing faster than network activity. While price moved up, the actual usage of the token on the network showed less growth.

Legal Ruling and Institutional Moves

Ripple’s ongoing legal case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission may be nearing a final decision. The SEC is expected to respond to the company’s request to withdraw its appeal at 03:00 UTC on August 7. A broader ruling could follow by mid-August. If the appeal is dropped, XRP could gain full legal clarity in the United States.

A ruling in Ripple’s favor would also unlock $125 million currently held in escrow. The firm would be allowed to restart its full-scale operations, and more than 1,700 contracts could be released to the public.

Meanwhile, SBI Holdings has applied to launch an XRP exchange-traded fund. Reports suggest that businesses may be planning up to $1 billion in XRP purchases for treasury use.