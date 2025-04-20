The following five factors are more rocket fuel for prices to rally in XRP markets at the right time in 2025, even though the asset remains far from its early 2025 peak.

1. Bullish 15-Day Cup and Handle Pattern

XRP’s daily trading price continued in mid-April to trace a 90-day falling flag pattern visible at the 1Y view. Moreover, the indicator exhibits the classic declining trend in daily exchange volume. This pattern often signals an end to corrective bear markets and a reversion to the broader bullish trend.

Furthermore, at the 1M view, XRP’s price rounds out converging trend lines on the falling flag trace with a textbook bullish cup and handle pattern over 15 days from Apr. 2 to Apr. 17.

The cup formation spans 10 days from Apr. 2 to Apr. 12 and the slightly downward listing range channel forming the handle appeared from then until Apr. 17, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Ripple token trading exhibited declining 24H trade volume from above $16 billion in the cup’s middle to below $3 billion during the handle portion of the chart technical indicator.

According to Investopedia, “The cup and handle is considered a bullish signal, with the right-hand side of the pattern typically experiencing lower trading volume.”

2. HNWI Manager: Institutions Quietly Stockpile XRP

Major institutions are stacking up #XRP behind the scenes while keeping the public in the dark. The current price is merely a shadow of what’s coming. When XRP transforms into the foundation of international finance, today’s hesitation will become tomorrow’s regret. In my… — Jake Claver, QFOP (@beyond_broke) April 10, 2025

There’s no doubt of institutional interest in XRP because of the spot ETF applications at the SEC and Ripple’s partnerships with big global financial clearinghouses.

But Cheyenne, Wyoming-based family office wealth director Jake Claver had a hot tip for altcoin investors on Apr. 10. He said in a note on X that, “Major institutions are stacking up #XRP behind the scenes while keeping the public in the dark.”

“The current price is merely a shadow of what’s coming,” Claver added. “In my opinion, nothing in crypto space offers this level of certainty and potential for massive returns.”

Some repliers challenged Claver to show any evidence of the provocative claim.

While part of the claim is that the major players are keeping such evidence scant, one bit of circumstantial evidence is the frequent sightings in 2024 and 2025 by blockchain explorers of tremendous whale-sized XRP transactions.

131,000,000 #XRP (273,945,648 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/CnMiTrxABL — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 15, 2025

More direct evidence would be the public knowledge that banks like Santander, American Express, SBI Holdings, PNC, and Commonwealth Bank use XRP to make large international transfers.

That’s what XRP is built for.

3. XRP ETF Applications Top Ten at US SEC

2x leveraged XRP ETF is *currently* live & trading… I simply don’t see this SEC not approving spot XRP ETF. And sooner, rather than later. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) April 16, 2025

Bitcoin’s price cranked up 166% within two quarters from $27,400 in Oct. 2023 to $73,000 in Mar. 2024. The rally revolved around the first Bitcoin ETF approvals by the SEC in Jan. 2024.

In mid-April, XRP had 10 spot ETF applications in the queue at the SEC, according to Paris, France-based blockchain research firm Kaiko. That highlights impending demand for Ripple tokens by institutional investors.

The second-most applications out of the crypto segment was five for Solana. Dogecoin and Litecoin had three each pending at the SEC in mid-April. Kaiko projects XRP will be the next blockchain currency to get a spot ETF in the US.

4. X Buzz Over Possible SWIFT Partnership

April 16 and April 21 could become the two most important dates in XRP’s history. And I’m not saying this for hype. I’m saying it because of context, data, and a narrative that’s been building for years. Let’s start with April 16: It’s the deadline for Ripple to submit its… — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) April 13, 2025

Meanwhile, popular Crypto X provocateur John Squire, “The Crypto Squire,” famous to over half a million followers, suggested on Apr. 13 that SWIFT could start using XRP as soon as April.

“In 2023, Ripple already participated in interoperability pilot programs led by SWIFT,” Squire wrote. “More recently, SWIFT published a report discussing the integration of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)… XRP was part of that conversation.”

Popular Crypto X #XRPArmy booster Amonyx fanned the flames with a video of YouTube business podcaster and motivational speaker Patrick Bet-David pumping XRP in terms of SWIFT payments market share.

Even without a SWIFT partnership, as Ripple captures any significant portion of forward market share growth in SWIFT’s trillion-dollar payments businesses, XRP prices are apt to skyrocket once more.

5. XRP Price Support From Froggy Bitcoin Market

Finally in this list, there’s the support for XRP prices from directly adjacent Bitcoin exchange markets that cyclically draw up vast amounts of capital inflows.

Brokers make BTC sales to individuals and organizations from all walks of life across the planet, at all levels of wealth from third world laborer individual investors to the US government.

Because XRP is a direct trading pair with Bitcoin on dozens of highly liquid currency exchange platforms, BTC generates an enormous long-term support for the former’s value.

While stocks continued to swoon in April over Trump tariffs realigning global trade deals, Bitcoin decoupled from other “risk” markets and went for a cool mid-month rally.

Wall Street Bitcoin ETFs joined the rally in a potential preview of price support from mainstream financial integrations with XRP via the pending Ripple ETFs.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse remarked in April that he sees Bitcoin’s price topping $200,000 in 2025. Another analyst noted that in March and April, Bitcoin whales have been buying BTC like never before.