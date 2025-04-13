Right up to a 24-hour price bounce following Trump’s feint on tariffs, crypto markets suffered with stocks through the week.

But for the 7-day window ending Apr. 10, XRP was the least worst off for the wear, down by 2.05% for the week, with BTC down 2.16%, ETH down 13.34%, and BNB down 2.23%.

Big Bank’s Killer XRP Price Forecast

Meanwhile, UK mega bank Standard Chartered said in a Q2 note to investors that XRP prices are about to rally to as high as 275% from April by the end of the year.

“We think XRP price gains can keep pace with Bitcoin in real terms,” wrote StanChart’s digital assets researcher Geoff Kendrick. He added that Ripple’s global payments token is “uniquely positioned at the heart of one of the fastest-growing uses for digital assets—facilitation of cross-border and cross-currency payments.”

Kendricks targeted $5.50 for XRP’s price by year’s end. Moreover, he mentioned that he could see the token trading for $12.50 before Trump leaves office in 2029.

That would represent a gain of 525% over the XRP price of $2.00 on Apr. 10 and an average annualized ROI of 131%. Here are five metas driving XRP’s price higher on token exchanges in Q2 2025.

1. USA Today: XRP ‘Most Resistant’ to Tariffs

Cryptocurrencies and stocks were highly sensitive to Trump’s tariffs in his first term and have proven so again this year. So a recent report in the USA Today is very bullish for XRP.

The newspaper’s investing section reported on Apr. 4, “Of the three biggest cryptocurrencies, XRP has been the most resistant to the impact of tariffs. Since Feb. 1, it is actually up a modest 2%.”

Furthermore, the paper added that bullish investors think “XRP’s role in powering cross-border payments using the XRP blockchain is tariff-proof.” In this outlook, regardless of how global trading partners shift, they’ll still use Ripple to settle high-volume transactions.

#Ripple $XRP

Recently the secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent, stated that we would have a new Bretton Woods moment. A rapid re-ordering of global trade order… Tonight I found myself watching the all in podcast and as they debated about the tariffs for over an hour,…

Now that Ripple seems to be out of the woods with the long-running SEC lawsuit, US policy on crypto regulation and foreign trade may swing in Ripple’s favor.

2. Bullish XRP Price Falling Flag Continuation Pattern

In addition to macro tailwinds blowing Ripple’s way, there’s a bullish technical indicator showing up on XRP’s price chart. The same pattern preceded the payment token’s explosive 90-day 600% Q4 rally from $0.50 to $3.50 from November to January.

The falling flag pattern frequently indicates a continuation of a bullish trend, especially if it occurs with declining daily trade volume, as it does in the case of XRP since January.

Popular X analyst Steph Is Crypto exclaimed upon presenting the bullish chart pattern to thousands of viewers, “XRP IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE!!!”

Especially after showing strength with a 10% surge upon Donald Trump’s tariff juke, XRP appears poised to fly high again on the next altcoin season tidal swell.

3. Big Ripple: 60% Surge in XRP Network Usage

But, for the value investor who eschews technical analysis in favor of fundamental analysis of crypto assets like Ripple’s token, a 60% April surge in XRP payment volume may be worth investigating.

With such a massive increase in network usage for its payments use case, the concurrent slump in April prices for XRP may represent a window to make an entry in the asset at value. Meanwhile, Ripple saw a surge in new addresses holding at least one XRP.

The massive increase in network payments volume may imply greater demand for XRP tokens and a tailwind for Ripple valuations. 80% of this network’s currency was held at profit in April.

4. Ripple Acquires $1.25 Billion Tradfi and DeFi Brokerage

In an impressive show of financial strength and strategic acme, Ripple Labs inked a deal in April to acquire Hidden Road, a $1.25 billion brokerage and financial clearinghouse for traditional and blockchain assets.

As a result of the merger, Hidden Road’s financial brokerage platform will use Ripple’s new stablecoin RLUSD as collateral for its prime brokerage services.

Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse said:

“With these tailwinds, we are continuing to pursue opportunities to massively transform the space, leveraging our unique position and strengths of XRP to accelerate our business and enhance our current solutions and technology.”

Family office investment advisor Jake Claver wrote on X:

“Hidden Road serves 300+ institutional clients who process $10 billion in trades DAILY. And now they’ll be settling those trades on the XRP Ledger. Think about that: massive financial institutions using XRPL for what it was built to do.”

Ripple's acquisition of Hidden Road is a defining moment for the XRP Ledger and XRP. The prime broker clears upwards of $10B and processes over 50M transactions a day on various traditional rails, waiting up to 24 hours for those transactions to settle. Now imagine even a portion…

5. Bitcoin Cyclical Support for XRP Price Growth

In addition to its own fundamentals and strategic competitive advantages, the XRP economy sits directly adjacent to Bitcoin’s massive liquidity pool on several cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchains.

It benefits from upward forces on daily market prices exerted by its prolific exchange economy with Bitcoin and the original cryptocurrency’s titanic gravity well for capital inflows.

One popular Crypto X analyst, CRYPTOWZRD, recently wrote: “Whatever Bitcoin does, XRP will follow that. No altcoins can escape while Bitcoin is crashing.”

Several major fintechs forecast Bitcoin prices to continue to melt up over the remainder of President Donald Trump’s second term.