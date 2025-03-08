Last month, an article that appeared on Nasdaq News & Insights posed the question: “Should you buy XRP while it trades under $3?”

That article, written by an individual investor who focuses on high-growth stocks, concluded that “risk-tolerant investors with a long time horizon should consider buying a small position in cryptocurrency.”

Whether or not an investor should make any investment includes factors like their own investing strategy, relevant timeframes, and other considerations.

But as far as XRP’s market price goes, here are five timely guidelines for assessing its prospects in 2025.

1. SEC Ripple Lawsuit Fizzles

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs has been looming over the market since Dec. 2020. Big crypto hedge funder and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spoke with Scott Melker on the Wolf of All Streets Podcast in an interview released on Sunday (3/2).

Scaramucci said now that fmr. SEC Chair Gary Gensler is gone, and Mark Uyeda is at the helm of the US regulator; the years-long legal battle in the US District Court SDNY is over.

The SEC, meanwhile, just dropped its Kraken lawsuit, the crypto exchange announced on Tuesday (3/4), so it’s looking good for Ripple on this front.

Massachusetts attorney and Ripple amicus brief lawyer John Deaton said in an interview that aired on Fox Business on Monday (3/3) regarding the SEC lawsuit over XRP tokens: “Trump has to drop it.”

“Here’s a thought,” Deaton said. “How about Ripple pays that $125 million fine that Judge Torres issued and start that crypto reserve with XRP?”

2. XRP Supply Schedule

A key long-term fundamental guideline for XRP’s price is the impact of its supply economics on market valuations for this top five cryptocurrency.

Valued commodities with a limited supply command higher prices as every consumer and business knows. Prices surge when there are supply shortages in the market for household staple or business expense line item.

XRP has a supply limit of 100 billion tokens that were all generated and serialized on its automated public ledger at the time Ripple launched the decentralized finance currency in 2012.

That puts it, along with Bitcoin, in a class of Internet currencies with network properties that analysts compare to “digital gold,” long-term price support driven in large measure by their scarcity.

Crypto news outlets widely circulated a report out this week by a popular anonymous crypto scam sleuth who goes by ZachXBT online. It highlighted that Ripple had transferred $109 million worth of XRP to a crypto exchange in January.

But this is actually normal for XRP. Ripple has periodically released new supplies of the decentralized currency to exchanges for years to meet demand. No alarm for markets here.

Ripple’s roadmap targets May 2027 to release the last tranche of tokens to circulate via crypto exchanges.

3. Ripple IPO, A Possibility

Meanwhile, buzz over a possible Ripple IPO in the United States is building. With the end of the SEC lawsuit near and the new crypto-friendly White House and Congress in place, Ripple may reconsider taking its shares public in the US on the NASDAQ.

Company CEO Brad Garlinghouse has previously stated that the San Francisco-based company would be looking overseas for an IPO. The firm weighed its options and thought that might be better than trading under a hostile SEC.

However, more recently, the buzz around a potential US IPO for the parent company of XRP tokens has grown again.

I have a Theory about the SEC’s unexplained delay in dismissing the @Ripple case. It might not be the SEC. It could be that @Ripple is negotiating hard to get the SEC to agree to vacate some or all of Judge Torres’ decision. The Torres decision was unquestionably GREAT for… — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) March 1, 2025

Financial services attorney James Murphy shared a theory on Saturday (3/1) about the SEC lawsuit. The lawyer, who goes by MetaLawMan on X, suggested it is actually Ripple Labs holding up the suit from being dropped.

Ripple might be driving a hard bargain for a settlement that would sit prettier with investors for an IPO, Murphy explained.

4. XRP Global Growth

Today, we are partnering with BDACS to expand institutional crypto custody in South Korea: https://t.co/DhgeumFCn8@BDACSKorea will use Ripple Custody to provide secure infrastructure for XRP, RLUSD, and other crypto assets—supporting institutional adoption, XRPL developer… — Ripple (@Ripple) February 27, 2025

Ripple’s expertly managed and aggressive expansion overseas has seen the San Francisco tech giant collaborate with foreign central banks and regulators on multiple projects.

Last year, Ripple made strides in the APAC region with Infinite Block in Korea.

Moreover, Ripple scored another partnership in Korea with BDACS, announced last week on Wednesday, Feb. 26. BDACS is a leading institutional custody platform for digital assets.

5. 1 Billion XRP Whale Surge

Whales bought nearly 1 billion $XRP in the last 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/5KTdhjb0jg — Ali (@ali_charts) March 3, 2025

As a result of the factors listed above, among others, XRP whale activity has remained strong in support of prices in Q1 2025.

Blockchain watchers spotted XRP whale buyers purchasing a total 1 billion XRP in under 24 hours on Monday, Mar. 3. That’s according to data from blockchain insights company Santiment. Ali Martinez, a popular crypto chart analyst on X, passed along the Santiment data on Monday.

Last month, Martinez reported that whales bought 150 million XRP in under 48 hours ending on Feb. 19. At the time, he forecasted a potential move toward $2.68 for XRP.

Bonus: XRP in US Crypto Reserve?

President Trump splashed the waters last weekend when he named XRP, alongside SOL, ADA, ETH, and BTC, to be included in a potential US strategic crypto reserve. Such an inclusion had a dramatic and immediate effect on Ripple’s price, which skyrocketed by double-digits to $3.

Trump indeed signed an executive order on Thursday but failed to mention any digital asset aside from bitcoin. Nevertheless, the implementation of such a crypto reserve remains a distant plan for now, so XRP’s inclusion remains a possibility. Because of that, we will leave this under a ‘bonus’ section, but if it is a part of a US-based reserve, it would lead to significant consequences for the asset’s price.