In the following article, we take a closer look at five altcoins that are set to explode according to none other but ChatGPT’s insight. Beyond its reasoning, though, we will also see their current price performance and try to determine if there’s any merit into its logic.

Altcoins vs. Bitcoin: a Neverending Battle

Bitcoin has always been considered the go-to cryptocurrency to invest in for people looking for long-term exposure to the industry. Why? Well, it’s considered to be the safest, despite its considerable volatility compared to traditional financial markets.

But it’s also true that Bitcoin’s price is currently above $90,000 and it’s hard to imagine a growth of, let’s say, 10-15x in the next couple of years, at least according to most of the analysts out there.

Traditionally, those seeking riskier (and therefore, potentially more opportunistic) investments have been turning to the far more volatile market of altcoins.

That’s why today we decided to ask ChatGPT about its take on the 5 altcoins set to explode before Bitcoin marks another move up. And it’s answer was… interesting.

Ethereum (ETH): “The Unstoppable Ecosystem”

According to the AI model, ETH is the first prime candidate for major gains before the next Bitcoin bull run.

“Ethereum may be the second-largest crypto, but it’s still considered an altcoin – and its potential remains massive. With the continued rollout of Ethereum 2.0 upgrades, reduced gas fees, and rising institutional interest, ETH is positioned to ride the next wave. Experts see Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi, NFTs, and tokenization only expanding.”

That’s an interesting take, although I can’t help but feel it’s kind of outdated. First things first, Vitalik Buterin did outline his vision for the project in 2025 and the focus is on L1s, Blobs, and UX improvements. Furthermore, he just said that he wants to make Ethereum as simple as Bitcoin for long-term success, resilience, and scalability.

It’s no secret that ETH has been one of the most disappointing altcoins this cycle and that its value against BTC has gone down exclusively since September 2022.

Ethereum has faced constant criticism and numerous challenges that the team is currently trying to solve. The NFTs that were so popular a few years back are largely dead or at the very least heavily depreciated and the market sentiment toward them is nowhere near where it was.

As for Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi, competing protocols like Solana, SUI, the Binance BNB Chain, and many, many more, are slowly chipping away at what was once the unquestionable king of DeFi.

Solana (SOL): “Speed, Scale, and Killer Apps”

Second on ChatGPT’s list is Solana, which seems more reasonable, given the massive gains it was able to chart in 2024.

As seen in the SOL/BTC long-term chart, the altcoin was able to perform a lot better than ETH and pretty much did better than BTC in 2024. It’s been all downhill in 2025, though.

According to the AI chatbot:

Solana’s lighting-fast transaction speeds and low costs have made it a favorite for developers launching DeFi apps, NFT platforms, and GameFi projects. After recovering from previous network setbacks, SOL has shown resilience and a committed ecosystem – making it one to watch as Bitcoin drags the market upwards.

All of the above is true, but it seems that ChatGPT is missing the crux of last year’s leg up – meme coin and to be even more precise – meme coin “presales” through pump.fun. It’s perhaps safe to say that Solana’s success in 2024 is largely due to the massive hype behind them. Hell, even the president of the US launched his own token. But now that meme coins have been revealed for what the large majority of them indeed is – money-grabs, scams, and downright frauds, the market has cooled down. And so has Solana.

Will it outperform Bitcoin if meme coins are out of breath?

Arbitrum (ARB): “Leading the Layer 2 Charge”

Let’s kick this off by saying that ARB is currently trading more or less at an all-time low against BTC.

Similarly to SOL, it had a good time in 2024, but that’s gone now. Data from DeFi Llama shows that current total value locked in Arbitrum is around $11 billion, which is definitely a lot, but when compared to Ethereum’s $365B – it pales. It’s not even in the top 5 . But let’s see what ChatGPT has to say about it:

As Ethereum’s leading Layer 2 scaling solution, Arbitrum offers faster, cheaper transactions while tapping into Ethereum’s massive liquidity. With growing adoption by dApps and decentralized exchanges, ARB could surge as demand for Layer 2 solution explodes during a bull cycle.

Chainlink (LINK): “The Oracle Powerhouse”

Next up – the favorite project of thousands of people, especially those of you who are here since before the last cycle – Chainlink (LINK).

Chainlink is an integral part of decentralized finance and it has been one for quite a while now. As you can see, market cycles are definitely impacting its price and it is outperforming Bitcoin during certain periods.

Chainlink is an oracle provider. You can think of oracles as the delivery men of outside information for every blockchain. See, blockchains can’t communicate with systems outside of them – they can’t get real-time information on prices on exchanges, for example. That’s where the oracles come in – they “bring” this information to the blockchain, so that it can operate in real-time and accurately. Every decentralized system needs an oracle and that’s why the bullish case for Chainlink has been so strong and its sentiment so positive throughout multiple market cycles.

Here’s what ChatGPT had to say about it:

Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network is critical for connecting smart contracts to real-world data — and it’s only becoming more important as DeFi, RWAs (real-world assets), and cross-chain solutions grow. LINK has been quietly building partnerships across the crypto space, and many believe it’s undervalued heading into the next cycle.

Injective (INJ): “The DeFi Underdog”

And last but not least, we have INJ.

According to ChatGPT:

Injective has emerged as a powerful decentralized trading platform offering cross-chain derivatives, spot trading, and more. With a focus on scalability and new product launches, INJ has quietly gained a loyal following. Analysts argue that during the next bull run, Injective could surprise the market with significant price action.

As seen in the chart above, INJ had an incredibly strong year in 2024 and it has shown that it is capable of outperforming BTC. This momentum, however, seems far gone and it’s interesting to see of ChatGPT will be correct about this one.

Conclusion

It’s really interesting that ChatGPT doesn’t pick low-cap altcoins to make massive gains in 2025, given that they are typically a lot more volatiley in comparison to their counterparts.

One thing that is clear, though, is that on a long enough time scale, Bitcoin is the undoubted king and everything is trending toward zero against it.