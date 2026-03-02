472 Million XRP Floods Binance Following Geopolitical Turmoil: Is Ripple’s Price in Danger?

Escalating military conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran over the weekend sent more than 472 million XRP, worth roughly $652 million, to Binance, marking the largest exchange inflow period of February.

The sudden movement of tokens onto the trading platform suggests investors are positioning for potential selling, creating conditions that could pressure XRP’s price in the days ahead.

Geopolitical Shock Waves Hit XRP

Shortly after traditional financial markets closed last Friday, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, leading to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost, that timing amplified uncertainty across risk assets, with digital currencies reacting quickly to the geopolitical news. Data shows Binance received over 472 million XRP this past week, with the largest daily spikes occurring in late February.

Moving tokens onto exchanges often signals a willingness to sell or at least positions liquidity closer to the market during turbulent periods, and Darkfost noted that when flows of this size are recorded, they can create conditions for a sudden wave of selling pressure that could affect price action in the short term.

XRP itself went through intense volatility on Saturday, dropping from $1.43 to $1.27 before rebounding after reports first emerged that Khamenei had been killed. The asset recovered to near its starting point as traders digested the news, but the price swing illustrated how geopolitical events are driving short-term moves.

Furthermore, the large exchange inflows come as XRP ETFs continue to see modest activity. After an initial boom following their launch in November 2025 that pushed cumulative net inflows past $1 billion within a month, the pace has slowed considerably. Only $9.55 million entered the funds during the last full week of February, and just $240 million has arrived in over two months.

XRP Price Holds Support

At the time of writing, the Ripple token was trading around $1.35, down 1.3% in the last 24 hours and 1% over the past seven days per CoinGecko. The asset hit a weekly low of $1.28 and a high of $1.48 during the volatile period, with the $1.30 level providing support during Saturday’s sell-off.

Meanwhile, futures market data from CoinGlass shows $5.37 million in XRP liquidations over the past 24 hours, with longs accounting for $3.70 million of that total. Open interest stands at $2.14 billion, while combined futures and spot trading volume reached about $5.2 billion during the same period. The liquidation figures suggest leveraged long positions took the brunt of the weekend volatility.

The exchange inflow data presents a more complicated picture than price action alone suggests. While the transfers do not confirm immediate selling, amounts of this size can change the trading environment even without a full unwind. As such, the question remains whether this episode marks the beginning of a broader distribution phase or simply short-term panic movements tied to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.