470,000,000 DOGE in 3 Days: Is Dogecoin Ready to Rally?

DOGE might explode to $0.50 if it breaks above a certain level, one analyst claimed.

The biggest meme coin has caught the recent green wave sweeping through the cryptocurrency market, with its price rising to a 10-day high.

Whales are waking up, too, hinting that the real rally might only be starting.

Further Gains Ahead?

The cryptocurrency sector, especially the meme coin niche, has registered a substantial uptick over the past 24 hours. The undisturbed leader, Dogecoin (DOGE), soared by 6% daily, while its market capitalization once again surpassed $15 billion.

Given the whales’ recent accumulation, the OG meme coin could be poised for an additional increase. The renowned analyst Ali Martinez revealed that this cohort of investors has acquired 470 million DOGE in the past 72 hours. The stash is worth roughly $47 million (calculated at current rates).

Following the latest buying spree, the whales boosted their total possessions to almost 36 billion coins, representing 23.5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply.

Such accumulation is typically considered bullish for the price as it reduces the amount of tokens available on the open market and signals growing confidence among major holders. Whales are known as experienced investors who rarely jump on the bandwagon without proper knowledge or research, leaving unanswered questions about whether they know something we don’t. In the aftermath, smaller players might be encouraged to join the ecosystem as well, thereby injecting fresh capital.

Some industry participants support the bullish outlook. X user Trader Tardigrade claimed that DOGE “is breaking out” from a certain setup that has historically preceded “a massive pump.” For their part, CoinQTS described $0.125 as a “key level to watch,” predicting a rally to as high as $0.50 should the price break above $0.13.

You may also like:

The recent DOGE exchange netflow may also sit well with bulls. Data show that outflows have consistently outweighed inflows over the past weeks, indicating that investors have shifted from centralized platforms to self-custody methods, thereby reducing immediate selling pressure.

On the contrary, Dogecoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) should serve as a warning that a short-term correction may also be on the horizon. The technical analysis tool measures the speed and magnitude of price changes to assess potential reversal points. It runs from 0 to 100, with ratios above 70 considered bearish territory, while anything below 30 is considered a buying opportunity. Currently, the RSI stands at around 76.

The Potential Elon Musk Effect

It is no secret that the world’s wealthiest person is keen on Dogecoin and has, over the years, endorsed it publicly, which has led to substantial price gains. Not long ago, Musk confirmed that X Money, the platform’s upcoming payments feature, will go live next month. It is expected to allow users to send and receive funds directly through X, with a strong emphasis on integrating digital assets into the effort.

X user Fuel wondered what would happen if Musk made DOGE the default currency for the new feature, suggesting such a move could push the price to $0.50 or even $1.

Many commentators on the post believe that Dogecoin will not play such a central role in X Money, with some describing the token as a “joke just like all meme coins.”