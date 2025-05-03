TL;DR

The market uncertainty and cautious investor behavior, which were evident in Q1 and early April, seem to be behind us, as whales have returned in full force for several big cryptocurrencies.

In April alone, these large market participants went on an accumulation spree not only for BTC and XRP, but ADA as well.

Data shared by the popular analyst Ali Martinez indicates that whales had accumulated over 410,000,000 ADA in April alone. In terms of USD value, the stash is worth close to $300 million at today’s prices.

This was in stark contrast to their behavior in late February and mid-March, when reports emerged left and right about big sell-offs.

The overall market sentiment was a lot less favorable at the time as the trade war initiated by US President Trump struck all financial fields, and crypto was no exception.

Now, though, while the tariff shock seems to be over, investors are gradually returning to the cryptocurrency space with large purchases. As reported earlier this week, whales accumulated $4 billion worth of BTC within just two weeks.

In April, they went on an XRP buying spree as well, purchasing over 900,000,000 tokens. Although the number for ADA is smaller in both absolute terms and USD perspective, it still shows a massive behavior change.

ADA’s price tumbled to a multi-month low of $0.5 in early April. It has recovered about 40% since then and now sits at $0.7. However, similar large purchases from whales are likely to have a positive long-term effect on its price if they continue to accumulate instead of selling.