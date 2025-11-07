4,000,000 ADA Dumped in a Week: More Trouble Ahead for Cardano’s Price?

Cardano whales dumped 4M ADA in a week as price dropped 10%. Sentiment is bearish, but indicators hint at a possible short-term reversal.

Cardano (ADA) has seen over 4 million tokens sold by large holders in the past week, according to on-chain analyst Ali Martinez. This move comes during a period of declining price action, with ADA down over 10% in the last seven days.

Despite a brief 24-hour price bounce, the broader trend remains under pressure.

Whales Reduce Holdings as Price Drops

Wallets holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 ADA have reduced their positions sharply since late October, which lines up with a fall in the asset’s price from above $0.60 to around $0.53.

Whales have offloaded more than 4 million Cardano $ADA in the past week! pic.twitter.com/KsiZgNX1Jw — Ali (@ali_charts) November 7, 2025

This shift is visible in on-chain data showing lower aggregate holdings from this group. The selling adds to existing pressure on ADA’s price, which has already been falling over the past week.

CryptoPotato reported that large holders have been slowly reducing their ADA exposure over the past few weeks. Without strong buying interest to absorb this supply, price levels may continue to face pressure.

Sentiment Weak, But Early Buy Signal Appears

Social and market sentiment around ADA is negative. Market Prophit posted: “CROWD = Bearish 🟥, MP = Bearish 🟥,” showing both retail and model-based signals are tilted to the downside.

However, Ali Martinez pointed to a possible shift, noting that the TD Sequential indicator on the 3-day chart has signaled a potential buying opportunity for ADA. The pattern printed a red “9” candle, which is often seen near the end of a downward move. While this does not confirm a reversal, it may indicate that the recent sell-off is beginning to slow.

Meanwhile, technical indicators show that ADA is nearing oversold levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now at 34.62. This number is close to the common oversold marker of 30. Levels in this range have previously aligned with short-term bounces.

ADA is still trading below the 9-day Exponential Moving Average, which is now at $0.57. It would need to reclaim this level to signal any shift in short-term momentum. Until then, the trend remains weak.

Technical Support Zones in Focus

Technical charts from Lucky show ADA holding at a key trendline near $0.50, inside a demand zone that has supported the price in the past. CryptoPotato also noted that this area has seen buying interest before.

A breakout from this zone could open the door to higher targets, including a move back to $1.30. Lucky commented, “$ADA is looking good here,” but only if the current support does not fail. If it breaks, the setup would no longer hold.