TL;DR

Ripple’s native token fared relatively well during one phase of the ongoing market-wide correction, but has slipped further below the crucial resistance at $3.

Although the asset has lost more than 20% of its value since its all-time high registered in mid-July already, there could be more pain on the horizon. Here are four signs supporting this narrative.

Technical Indicators

It was just a few weeks ago when XRP rode a massive wave that drove it from a range-still position of around $2.2 to an all-time high of $3.65. Following this spectacular run, the asset expectedly calmed and retraced toward $3.3. At this point, analysts emerged to warn about the significance of the $3 support, which has to endure so that XRP can remain in a bullish state.

Although this was indeed the case for a long period during the recent correction, that support line finally cracked in the past several hours, and the third-largest cryptocurrency now sits well below it. Although it still hasn’t closed beneath it on the daily, it could dump to the next two support lines at $2.8 and $2.5 if it does, as previously reported.

The second worrying sign for XRP’s price comes from the TD Sequential metric. Ali Martinez, a popular crypto analyst with roughly 140,000 followers on X, warned that the indicator had flashed a sell signal on the 4-hour chart at the local top.

Thirdly, Martinez highlighted the MVRV ratio, which just notched a “death cross, another sign that a steeper correction could be underway.”

Whales Dumping

Ahead of and during the aforementioned rally to a new all-time high, large market participants, known as whales, were accumulating en masse. Within a few weeks, they spent billions to acquire more tokens. In fact, they were buying even when the asset’s price dipped.

However, whales have switched their strategy and disposed of more than 700 million XRP tokens in the span of just a day. To put things into a USD perspective, this stash is worth over $2.1 billion at current prices. Such massive sell-offs increase the immediate selling pressure and serve as examples for smaller investors who can follow suit.

Whales have sold over 710 million $XRP in the past 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/xE5ldWaZz7 — Ali (@ali_charts) August 2, 2025