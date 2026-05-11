4 Things That Could Move Crypto Markets This Week

A raft of inflation data is set to be released in the United States this week, which could add to economic pressures as the war with Iran continues.

Crypto markets have gained marginally over the weekend, hitting a weekly high on Monday morning trading in Asia. But this week’s inflation reports could put a dampener on things.

Meanwhile, US stock market futures fell on Monday as Iran War peace talks stalled and President Trump said he does not like Iran’s response to the peace proposal. At the same time, oil prices spiked by around 4% back to $100 a barrel.

Iran has also rejected dismantling its nuclear facilities in its response to the US peace proposal, as the stalemate continues. This week’s focus will also center on Trump’s visit to China and his expected summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Economic Events May 11 to 15

April’s consumer price CPI inflation data will be released on Tuesday. The report will assess the impact of higher energy costs and the chances of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The PPI inflation report follows on Wednesday, offering more insight into inflationary pressures, which are expected to have increased due to the war in the Middle East.

Other data this week includes April’s existing home sales figures and retail sales data for April on Thursday, which will give signs of whether consumers are confident enough to spend despite higher energy prices. Weekly jobless claims are also due Thursday, and industrial production data on Friday.

Key Events This Week: 1. April Existing Home Sales data – Monday 2. April CPI Inflation data – Tuesday 3. April PPI Inflation data – Wednesday 4. OPEC Monthly Report – Wednesday 5. April Retail Sales data – Thursday 6. April Industrial Production data – Friday More crucial… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 10, 2026

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“For incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, these [jobs] numbers are likely to kill off any prospect of a near-term rate cut,” said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex, according to the WSJ. “A resilient labor market raises the risk that rising energy costs will translate into a broader-based increase in price growth,” he added.

Crypto Market Outlook

Crypto markets gained almost 1% over the past 24 hours to reach $2.8 trillion on Monday, their highest level since late January.

Bitcoin was leading the charge, topping $82,300 in late Sunday trading before falling back to the $81,000 level on Monday morning. The asset has gained steadily, adding 11% over the past month.

Ether prices reached $2,380 but found resistance there, falling back slightly during Asian trading. The altcoins were largely mixed with slightly better gains from XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Sui, which surged almost 20% following a prediction market push.