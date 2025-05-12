Crypto markets have held onto gains over the weekend as the United States and China sat down for trade talks, though no official deals were made.

Reports also emerged about Donald Trump’s list of around 20 countries prioritized for early trade negotiations, including key partners like Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve held rates steady last week, citing increased macroeconomic uncertainty tied to tariffs, signaling a continued “wait and see” approach.

This week will see key inflation and consumer confidence reports, which could rattle markets if they come in worse than expected.

Economic Events May 12 to 16

April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding food and energy is due Tuesday. The CPI report is one of the two key measures of inflation, along with the Personal Consumption Expenditures index.

The CPI report reflects price trends across the economy and shapes consumer spending and business sentiment. However, figures are usually much lower than reality in terms of price increases for consumers.

April’s Producer Price Index (PPI) report is due Thursday, reflecting input costs for producers and manufacturers and measuring the cost of producing consumer goods. This leading inflation data also shapes policymakers’ decisions.

April’s Retail Sales report is also due Thursday. This data indicates how much consumers are spending on durable and non-durable goods and is a leading indicator of economic health.

Key Events This Week: 1. April CPI Inflation data – Tuesday 2. OPEC Monthly Report – Wednesday 3. April PPI Inflation data – Thursday 4. April Retail Sales data – Thursday 5. Fed Chair Powell Speaks – Thursday 6. MI Consumer Sentiment data – Friday Markets also await the… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 11, 2025

Friday will see May’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and preliminary Consumer Inflation Expectations. These reports summarize the findings of a monthly survey measuring consumer confidence and long-term inflation expectations.

The White House said that talks between the US and China regarding a trade deal have made “substantial progress,” on Sunday. “We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Crypto Market Outlook

Crypto market capitalization had dipped slightly to $3.45 trillion during the Monday morning Asian trading session. However, it was still hovering around multi-month highs.

Bitcoin prices came just shy of $105,000 on Sunday and were holding around the $104,000 level on Monday morning, just 4.4% away from the all-time high. The asset has gained 11% over the past week, though analysts expect some consolidation at these levels.

Ethereum has been on fire for the past week, surging more than 40% over the past seven days. ETH came close to $2,600 on May 11 before retreating slightly to trade at $2,525 at the time of writing.

Altcoins also performed well over the weekend, but momentum has slowed as we enter a new week.