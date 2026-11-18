Here are some of the most important takeaways from NVIDIA's latest earnings call.

NVIDIA’s latest earnings offer an interesting snapshot of the current state of the artificial intelligence industry and its rapid expansion. At the same time, though, it raises certain questions about how sustainable the current pace of investment will be in the short- to mid-term future.

Following the company’s fiscal third-quarter results published on November 17, here are five key takeaways to consider.

AI Spending Continues to Accelerate

First things first, the firm reported Q3 revenue of $115.8 billion, representing a whopping 103% increase compared to the same period last year and a 20% increase from Q2 2026.

The figure suggests that major tech companies continue allocating considerable resources to AI development, even as questions persist about the profitability of these investments.

That said, strong demand for computing hardware doesn’t necessarily mean that businesses that deploy AI will generate the returns needed to justify their spending. This is an important distinction that remains quite central to concerns about a potential AI investment bubble.

Data Centers Remain the Primary Growth Engine

The company’s data center division generated $107.6 billion in quarterly revenue, which accounts for about 93% of its total sales.

This reflects the continued investment in computing infrastructure required to train and operate increasingly sophisticated AI models.

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Nonetheless, the concentration creates serious exposure to shifts in spending among major cloud providers and other large customers.

In other words, if companies start slowing their infrastructure expansion or reassess AI budgets, the growth of NVIDIA could face pressure. For now, however, the latest figures indicate that such a slowdown has yet to materialize in its reported sales.

Growth Expectations Remain Elevated

Here is where things get a bit more exciting. The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $130 billion, which exceeds the expectations of analysts and suggests that management anticipates more demand for its products.

One thing that’s becoming increasingly important is Nvidia’s Vera Rubin – a next-gen computing platform that’s a very important part of the product strategy as customers seek greater processing capacity and more efficiency.

Of course, higher revenue forecasts also mean more challenges: maintaining growth against increasingly demanding comparisons.

Leadership Uncertainty Matters More Than Some May Have Expected

And unless you’ve been completely isolated from the world of technology and finance, for that matter, you must be aware of the fact that the firm’s founder and CEO (since inception), Jensen Huang, resigned on November 12, introducing massive leadership challenges and a transition during a period of otherwise rapid business expansion.

The firm is now overseen and led by interim CEO Colette Kress (former CFO) and faces growing operational complexity.

The stock price tumbled on the news of Huang’s resignation and the broader controversy that unraveled around him, suggesting that financial performance alone isn’t enough to resolve questions surrounding longer-term leadership challenges.

What this means is that investors are likely going to focus on the firm’s succession plans, execution of its product roadmap, as well as its ability to maintain its relationships with major partners and customers.