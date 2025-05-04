These are positive signals indicating more growth in long-term price support for Solana tokens.

The growth in the stablecoin market cap on the Solana ecosystem in 2025 has been absolutely staggering. More details on that are below. But, these are the kind of healthy Web3 indicators that help evaluate network effects and user activity for financial risk assessment.

Solana prices have been trending along with the broad crypto market over the past 12 months. But they may be on a trajectory to outperform many other altcoins in Q2 2025.

Here are five reasons why:

1. Bullish Long Term SOL Cup and Handle Pattern

On Apr. 28, popular Crypto X chart technical analyst Ali Martinez (“Ali Charts”) posted an interesting observation to some 136K followers..

The Solana price chart does certainly form a bullish cup and handle pattern starting around Oct. 2022. The cup completes in Nov. 2024, and the handle forms during market panic after Trump took office.

This chart pattern is a classic technical analysis signal of a bullish reversal about to begin in exchange markets. The fact that the pattern spans some two-and-a-half years does not discredit its usefulness as a price signal for Solana in May.

This classically reliable pattern usually becomes more reliable the longer it takes to form.

Ali added that the Bollinger Bands squeezing the middle on the 4-hour chart for SOL tokens also smelled like something is cooking in Solana markets.

The Bollinger Bands are squeezing on the 4-hour chart for #Solana $SOL, signaling that a major price move could be imminent. pic.twitter.com/47Tq593su6 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 30, 2025

2. Solana Tokenized Stocks Announcement

1/4 @solanainstitute, @superstatefunds and @orca_so, with support from @LowensteinLLP, have submitted a proposal to the SEC – dubbed Project Open – for a pilot project to enable the issuance and trading of equity securities on public blockchain networks like @solana. — Solana Policy Institute (@SolanaInstitute) April 30, 2025

Tokenized contracts stand to transform the world even more than Bitcoin’s settlement-based finance rocked the system. One of the most abundant use cases for that would be tokenized stocks.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in his annual letter to shareholders in April that tokenizing stocks will revolutionize financial markets. In a powerful statement, Fink wrote:

“Every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized. If they are, it will revolutionize investing. Markets wouldn’t need to close. Transactions that currently take days would clear in seconds. And billions of dollars currently immobilized by settlement delays could be reinvested immediately back into the economy, generating more growth.”

The Solana Policy Institute and three other organizations announced on Apr. 30 a proposal submitted to the SEC called “Project Open.” The proposal is for a product that allows Solana to issue tokens for stocks that users can trade on the blockchain.

3. Bloomberg SOL ETF Approval Odds Jump to 90%

Would love to hear directly from Atkins, but all good chance of happening. Here’s our latest odds of approval for all the dif spot ETFs via @JSeyff https://t.co/nLhYJJmO9U pic.twitter.com/4AcJVwhics — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, on Apr. 29, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, posted the latest approval odds from Bloomberg Intelligence for active crypto ETF applications at the SEC.

Bloomberg’s forecast for a Solana ETF approval from the SEC in 2025 jumped to 90%. Although there are currently more Ripple ETF applications than Solana, Bloomberg’s odds for a SOL ETF were higher, with XRP at 85%.

Solana tops the odds among altcoins at 90%, but Avalanche and Cardano have a 75% chance of approval, according to Bloomberg’s current estimation. When Bitcoin’s ETFs went live in Q1 2024, its price went on a 12-month historic rally.

4. Solana Stablecoin Market Cap Is Spacewalking

#Solana stablecoin supply is at all time high of $11.7 billion pic.twitter.com/tSZmWeJ8O4 — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) February 8, 2025

In addition to the technical and derivatives market signals, and Solana ecosystem development with more use cases, data from DeFiLlama shows an utterly significant increase in such stablecoins from under $5 billion a year ago to above $13 billion in May.

Web3 users like stablecoins for making currency swaps convenient and sheltering their money from market volatility while having it ready to deploy to take advantage of opportunities.

Having that much liquidity suddenly available for trading in under 12 months is an item of fundamental analysis for the bullish column for Solana this quarter.