BTC tumbled from $109K on Jan. 21 to find support at $75K in late March. Then, after a final bear test above $75K on Apr. 9, bulls came roaring back to close out April above $95K.

Trump Scare, Massive BTC Rally Repeat?

One popular Crypto X analyst noticed in April a familiar pattern in Bitcoin’s price rebound following the sell-off after the coronavirus shock.

Global financial markets are back to placing bets after pulling their cash in during the Trump second term and tariff panic. Major participants in the Bitcoin economy may be seeing similarities between now and the last time Trump started pushing Fed Chair Jerome Powell for interest rate cuts.

The last time this happened, Bitcoin grew 12 times in market prices in 24 months.

Crypto Markets Feeling Bullish Again

That’s an average annualized ROI of 550% from 2019 to 2021. For comparison, the S&P 500 Index delivered an average yearly ROI of 10% since 1957.

It’s no wonder institutions are bullish on the original blockchain cryptocurrency.

Even the doctor of Bitcoin doom himself, EuroPac’s Peter Schiff, made a big about-face in a tweet storm on X, asking followers to donate BTC to him that he promises he will never sell.

For anyone who’s been keeping the score with Schiff’s anti-crypto texts, this is some kind of bizarro world.

Here are four reasons the little currency is looking so good for crypto bulls in May.

1. Wall Street Bitcoin ETFs Insatiable in April

Updated my Bitcoin ETF Chart pack today on Bloomberg. The ETFs have taken in nearly $4 billion on 8 consecutive days of inflows. Here’s what the cumulative flows have looked like over time: pic.twitter.com/euWt9TGjhA — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) April 30, 2025

The entry of Wall Street buyers via Bitcoin ETFs pushed BTC prices up for almost all of 2024. Institutional investors also delivered massive capital inflows to MicroStrategy (now Strategy) and Bitcoin miners in 2023, signaling pent-up demand.

Now that stock traders are a tidal force on the cryptocurrency economy, Bitcoin ETF inflows and outflows respond to and affect the asset’s price. Manhattan markets flipped wildly bullish for BTC in April.

Bitcoin ETFs saw uninterrupted daily inflows from Apr. 17 to Apr. 29, a couple of times verging on a billion dollars for the day’s trades.

#Bitcoin Etf inflow is at the top of 2025.

Some knows something good pic.twitter.com/ynyn3KbSi3 — Alpha Whale Crypto (@AlphaWhale_) May 1, 2025

By Apr. 28, Bitcoin ETFs saw $3.06 billion in total weekly inflows, the second-highest on record.

Meanwhile, Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan wrote in a note to investors that he expects ETF flows to continue to expand sustainably.

“I still expect bitcoin ETFs to set a new record for net inflows this year,” Hougan said, “despite pulling in ‘just’ $3.7 billion so far in 2025, compared to $35 billion in 2024.”

2. Semler Scientific Buys $15.7M BTC

In addition to the high demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by investors, corporations continue to ramp up the global race to stockpile Bitcoin. That limits the supply available on exchanges and pushes the price up further.

Virginia-based Strategy started off this incredible demand for BTC to shore up its balance sheets. It works as an inflation shelter, macro hedge, and a way to increase returns on investment when the asset has a good year.

On Apr. 30, California-based health care tech company Semler Scientific announced a 165 BTC buy for around $15.7 million. Semler reported:

“As of April 29, 2025, Semler Scientific held 3,467 bitcoins, which were acquired for an aggregate $306.1 million at an average purchase price of $88,263 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses and had a market value of $330.6 million…”

When Semler first started buying BTC last May, its stock surged 38% as a result.

Meanwhile, Strategy made another billion-dollar Bitcoin buy announced on Apr. 28. That brings its total holdings to 553,555 BTC acquired for an average of $68.5K per BTC.

3. Arizona Moves to Stockpile Bitcoin

It’s not just US corporations piling on Bitcoin. Following in the lead of the White House initiative to establish a national reserve, several states are moving to add the asset to their books.

In April, Arizona joined them with a move by the legislature to establish a state Bitcoin reserve. That leaves the matter in the hands of a governor, who could sign one into law with a pen stroke any day now.

“Crypto and bitcoin have a huge following nationwide and in Arizona,” said Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who co-sponsored the bill. “They are wildly popular with the youth and independents.”

This is the first state legislative approval to establish a BTC reserve. While several states are seriously exploring it, the Copper State may just kick off a rush in other statehouses.

4. Bitcoin Whales’ Big Buying Spree

Cryptocurrency markets are nothing without their whale-sized traders. Big moves by these behemoth investors tend to forecast future price moves because the big money has incentives and resources at scale to make smart bets.

As a result, whale splashes in the Web3 liquidity pools can cause future movements in market prices and become self-fulfilling prophecies.

That’s good news for BTC sellers and long-term holders. Bitcoin whales went on a massive accumulation binge in April. In the final two weeks of the month, they bought $4 billion.

That strong support from both Wall Street institutional buyers and Internet retail buyers is very bullish for the cryptocurrency’s outlook.