Following the massive price turbulence throughout the entire cryptocurrency market in the past few months due to US President Donald Trump’s controversial foreign policies, including the worrisome trade war, bitcoin seems to have turned the tables and garnered the attention of investors once again.

This is particularly true for BTC whales, which have gone on an impressive accumulation spree in the past couple of weeks, coinciding with the easing of tension between the US and essentially the rest of the world.

BTC Whales Start Buying Again

Data shared by Ali Martinez indicates that BTC whales, referred to as large bitcoin investors who hold an excessive amount of the asset, have returned in full force after the hiatus earlier this year. Recall that these market participants had sold over 6,800 BTC within just a week in February as the aforementioned tension mounted.

However, their most recent behavior is entirely different, and the notion that they are buying like “never before” received further validation. According to Martinez, they bought over 43,100 BTC in the past two weeks alone, which is worth almost $4 billion at today’s prices.

Whales have accumulated over 43,100 #Bitcoin $BTC in the past two weeks, worth nearly $4 billion! pic.twitter.com/34RkxliINK — Ali (@ali_charts) April 30, 2025

Perhaps a sizeable portion of this amount could be linked to Strategy’s continuous accumulation, as well as other companies such as Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, who continue to add BTC to their respective stashes.

At the same time, the inflows toward the spot Bitcoin ETFs have skyrocketed since April 17, with over $3.9 billion entering the funds.

But Miners Are Selling?

In contrast, another chart shared by the same popular analyst reaffirmed a previous narrative that BTC miners, the backbone of the world’s biggest and most secure blockchain, have been selling in large quantities. Their holdings have declined by almost $850 million in the past few weeks, as bitcoin’s price started to regain traction and added $20,000 since the April 7 low of under $75,000.

Miners capitalized on the recent price surge, selling 943 #Bitcoin $BTC, worth roughly $850 million. pic.twitter.com/9LPxkpC1pq — Ali (@ali_charts) April 29, 2025