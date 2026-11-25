Around 4.61 billion XRP have flowed into exchanges over the past 30 days. According to CryptoQuant’s findings, Binance accounted for the largest share of deposits.

Binance recorded approximately 1.22 billion units in inflows, followed by OKX with 866.51 million and Bybit with 662.57 million. Upbit and Bitget also witnessed inflows of 176.96 million and 140.02 million, respectively. Despite the massive volume of XRP moving to exchanges, inflows remain below October’s levels, when total deposits approached 6 billion.

Signs of Selling Pressure

The decline suggests that fewer XRP are being transferred to exchanges compared with the previous month, although activity remains considerable.

With fewer XRP moving onto exchanges, the amount available for spot trading may shrink, although this does not automatically signal growing bearish sentiment.

CryptoQuant said,

“They could also be related to liquidity management or the redistribution of assets between wallets and exchanges.”

Amid broader market struggle, the crypto asset also slipped below $1 this month and has struggled to recover. It is currently trading at $0.91 despite several attempts to move higher.

XRP ETF Bets Revealed

Recent disclosures reveal that investment firms have continued to add exposure through regulated funds. For instance, Arkadios Wealth Advisors disclosed exposure to an XRP ETF, adding another investment firm to the list of institutions holding XRP-linked products. The Atlanta-based adviser manages $8.79 billion in client assets, according to its latest regulatory disclosures.

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The firm’s Form 13F, which was filed with the SEC on November 23, showed approximately $7.38 billion in securities across 1,880 positions as of September 30. However, the filing did not specify which fund Arkadios purchased, how many shares it held, or the value of the position.

Additionally, Susquehanna International Group significantly increased its exposure to XRP ETFs during the quarter. The trading firm held 878,786 shares of the Bitwise XRP ETF worth $14.6 million at the end of September. The figure is up from 53,116 shares in June. It also expanded its positions in Franklin’s as well as Grayscale’s fund, which pushed its total holdings across the three products to almost $27.2 million.