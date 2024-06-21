Canadian asset manager 3iQ announced that it has filed a prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to launch an exchange-traded product (ETP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

If approved, the fund will be the first publicly traded Solana ETP in North America.

3iQ Files Prospectus for Solana Fund (QSOL)

In a June 20 post on X, 3iQ Corp. announced the submission of a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund (QSOL) in Canada in relation to an initial public offering.

3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that we have submitted a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund (QSOL) in Canada in relation to an initial public offering. This continues our track record of innovation, and if receipt of applicable regulatory approvals is obtained, the… pic.twitter.com/7ghv05f8gU — 3iQ Digital Asset Management (@3iq_corp) June 20, 2024

If approved by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), The Solana Fund will trade under the ticker QSOL and is designed to provide investors with exposure to SOL. Additionally, the fund aims to offer opportunities for long-term capital appreciation and staking yield generated by the Solana network.

“3iQ seeks to set a global standard of excellence and we’re proud to work closely with the OSC to responsibly enhance the digital asset investment landscape in Canada,” said Greg Benhaim, Executive Vice President of Product and Head of Trading at 3iQ, in a press release.

As the investment manager and portfolio manager of QSOL, 3iQ will oversee the fund’s operations. The agent for the offering is Canaccord Genuity, with Tetra Trust and Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC, serving as custodians. Additionally, Coinbase Custody’s institutional staking infrastructure will be used to support SOL staking in the Solana Fund.

3iQ’S Bitcoin and Ether Funds

Founded in 2012, 3iQ has established itself as one of the world’s leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors a convenient and familiar way to gain exposure to digital assets.

The company introduced the Bitcoin Fund (QBTC) and The Ether Fund (QETH), pioneering the first publicly traded Bitcoin and Ether funds in Canada. Additionally, QETH and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (ETHQ) were the first ETPs in North America to incorporate Ether (ETH) staking into their investment strategies.

“As pioneers in digital asset investment management, we look forward to continuing our mission to deliver regulated investment vehicles — embodying the highest standards and working with best-in-class partners — for individual and institutional investors to efficiently access the crypto asset class,” 3iQ emphasized in its press release.