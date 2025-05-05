The digital asset space is bracing for impact as more than $389 million worth of token unlocks are slated to hit the market this week.

The unlock wave will include large, one-time cliff unlocks as well as linear, more gradually distributed unlocks.

A Flood of New Supply Enters the Market

Data from blockchain analytics platform Tokenomist shared by crypto journalist Colin Wu shows that among the most significant cliff unlocks are Solayer (LAYER), Ethena (ENA), and Spectre (SPEC), with the projects releasing between $6 million and $86 million in tokens.

LAYER will account for the largest output, with nearly 13% of its supply, amounting to about 27 million tokens worth approximately $86.73 million set to be unlocked. On its part, ENA will inject slightly over 3% of its locked supply into the market, valued at just under $50 million.

Meanwhile, Spectre (SPEC) is expected to flood the market with 10 million tokens, a massive 48.51% of its supply, worth some $21.3 million. These unlocks tend to increase the circulating supply abruptly, often triggering sell-offs from early investors seeking to realize profits.

Other activities include Kaspa, which will release 144.64 million of its native KAS token priced at about $13.39 million and making up just 0.55% of its locked supply. Movement (MOVE), which recently made headlines after suspending co-founder Rushi Manche over a suspicious market making deal with an obscure Chinese entity, is also set to deploy 2% of its supply for $8.45 million in the coming week.

Daily Unlocks

In addition to these one-time dumps, there will be a steady stream of daily unlocks throughout the week. According to the Tokenomist website, Solana (SOL) and Worldcoin (WLD) will activate 465,000 and 37.23 million tokens, respectively, between today and May 12. Each will put out $9.67 million and $5.11 million worth of their respective assets daily.

Worldcoin has attracted particular attention after the Sam Altman-led project officially launched in six U.S. cities on April 30, signaling a major geographical expansion of its controversial Orb-based biometric identity verification system.

Elsewhere, the Donald Trump-affiliated meme coin, TRUMP, will also initiate daily token unlocks worth $5.49 million for the next seven days. This comes even after claims emerged that its team had moved large portions of the token’s supply to centralized crypto exchanges in what some contended was a potential pump-and-dump set up.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is also on the unlock docket, with 96.5 million tokens worth upwards of $16 million set to be released to the market in small drips across the week. At the time of this writing, the asset was trading down a negligible 0.1% in the last 24 hours and a more noticeable 4.1% over the past seven days, with price movement largely range-bound between $0.169 and $0.175.