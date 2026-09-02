35 More Bitcoin: Smarter Web Expands Its Growing BTC Treasury

The Smarter Web Company has bought an additional 35 BTC as part of its “The 10 Year Plan,” which includes an ongoing policy of acquiring Bitcoins for its treasury.

The company spent around £2 million (which is worth approximately $2.7 million) on the latest purchase.

With this, The Smarter Web Company’s total BTC stash has increased to 2,747 units. Its net average purchase price is £82,562 per Bitcoin. The UK-based platform, which specializes in web design, development, and online marketing services, has made gross BTC purchases worth £235.5 million and gross sales worth £8.7 million.

The firm also disclosed that its total drawings under its Coinbase Strategic Credit Facility have reached £20.5 million, equal to an approximate leverage ratio of 14.8%. The facility remains secured against the company’s existing Bitcoin holdings, has a variable interest rate of 6%, and can be repaid without additional charges at the company’s discretion.

It began accumulating Bitcoin on April 28, 2025, with an initial purchase of 2.3 BTC worth $215,695 at the time. During this period, a growing number of companies turned to the crypto asset as part of their treasury strategies.

The development comes amidst Bitcoin’s recovery from its recent downturn. The asset briefly climbed above $80,000 in late August before pulling back a little below $77,000 at the time of writing. The price movement comes into focus as major treasury holders reassess their positions. For instance, Strategy recently bought 4,603 BTC for $370 million after selling 6,916 earlier in the summer.