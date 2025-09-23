TL;DR

Whale wallets added 30M XRP in 24H while moving $812M between unknown addresses during low volatility.

XRP is trading above $2.71; analysts expect $3.60 to $4.80 if support continues holding.

Bearish signals point to $2.07 if the current triangle pattern breaks; the market remains cautious despite ETF success.

Large XRP Holders Accumulate During Price Pullback

Ripple wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million coins increased their holdings from 6.74 billion to 6.77 billion XRP in the last 24 hours. This reflects a net growth of roughly 30 million XRP, according to Ali Martinez.

30 million $XRP bought by whales in the past 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/DVWZyalNAC — Ali (@ali_charts) September 22, 2025

This activity came as XRP’s price moved down to $2.84. Buying during a pullback has been seen before and has often marked early stages of upward price movements.

During the same session, whale wallets moved around $812 million in XRP between unidentified addresses, as reported by Whale Alert. Such movements tend to raise attention, especially during periods of low volatility or declining prices.

At press time, XRP was trading at $2.87. This marks a slight drop in the last 24 hours and a 4% decline over the past week. While the price has cooled off, some traders continue to watch nearby support zones.

According to Martinez,

“$XRP holding above $2.71 could open the door for a move to $3.60.”

The chart shows repeated bounces from this level, making it a short-term floor for buyers. Above it, resistance sits at $3.2 and $3.6. So far, the $2.71 mark has held through multiple tests. As long as it stays intact, further attempts to climb may follow.

Long-Term Setup Still Active

Javon Marks has pointed to a breakout above a long-term consolidation range. They note that XRP continues to trade above $2.47, which they see as a confirmation point for further gains. As long as this level holds, Marks considers a move to $4.8 as a likely next step. That would be a 66% increase from current prices.

Their chart also outlines a possible stretch target near $7.14. This view is based on the strength of the breakout, along with high trading volume during the move. XRP has been moving sideways after a strong rally earlier in the year, but continues to hold above prior resistance areas.

Caution Remains in the Background

Not everyone agrees with the bullish outlook. Analyst Tom Tucker has flagged a warning. “XRP has slipped under $3 and is flashing warning signs,” he wrote, pointing to a descending triangle pattern. If the current support breaks, a move toward $2.07 could follow, a 26% drop from where the price stands now.

He also noted that 94% of the circulating XRP supply is currently in profit, a setup that sometimes leads to selling. Momentum indicators are starting to drop, and selling activity has picked up. Tucker added that bulls must defend key levels to prevent further downside.

Meanwhile, the crypto market recorded over $1.44 billion in liquidations, with more than 356,000 trader accounts affected.

Despite the mixed signals, XRP marked a new milestone with the launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, which recorded $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day, the largest ETF debut of 2025 so far.