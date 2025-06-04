TL;DR

Whales bought more than $3.1 billion worth of BTC in less than a week.

The Fear and Greed Index has climbed back into “Greed” territory, reflecting rising optimism, though history warns against blindly following crowd sentiment.

Whales on the Move Again

The popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed on X that some of the largest Bitcoin whales purchased more than 30,000 BTC in the past 96 hours alone.

Some of the biggest whales on the network have bought over 30,000 #Bitcoin $BTC in the last 96 hours! pic.twitter.com/Z0Ujszhdnc — Ali (@ali_charts) June 3, 2025

According to his estimations, the collective bitcoin possessions of this group of investors are around 4.52 million BTC, representing almost 23% of the asset’s circulating supply.

The latest buying spree comes in contrast to the price pullback of the leading digital asset, which has slipped by around 3% over the past week. Furthermore, BTC (currently worth approximately $105,800) is down 5.5% from its historical peak of nearly $112,000, registered on May 22.

Such accumulation from whales is typically interpreted as a bullish factor for the price. The effort leaves fewer assets available on the open market, which, combined with non-declining demand, could trigger a rally. Additionally, it could serve as an encouraging sign to smaller players who may also join the ecosystem with fresh capital.

Less than a week ago, Martinez announced that investors holding between 100 BTC and 1,000 BTC (referred to as “sharks”) purchased 20,000 BTC in the span of just 48 hours.

Back Into ‘Greed’ Territory

While the whales’ activity suggests that the price may head north in the short term, other metrics indicate that the opposite scenario is also not out of the question.

The popular Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which shows the current investor sentiment toward the cryptocurrency, is one example.

On May 31, BTC’s price slipped below $104,000, which caused the ratio to retreat to 50, or the “Neutral” zone. However, the bulls recovered some of the losses in the following days, and the index re-entered “Greed” territory.

This suggests growing optimism and an increasing appetite for BTC, but investors should stay alert. After all, the cryptocurrency market often defies the crowd’s expectations, while some prominent individuals have previously recommended buying when fear dominates. On that note, we can cite Warren Buffett’s famous advice, who once said people should “be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”