The meme coin mania seems to have faded despite a few brief moments of hope, and the niche’s leader has failed to recapture its momentum and investors’ attention.

However, there’s a chance for a massive double-digit surge, but only under certain conditions, according to popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

If Dogecoin $DOGE can reclaim $0.17 — and with the TD Sequential buy signal now present on the 3-day chart — it could unlock a rebound toward $0.21. pic.twitter.com/BkVgxNdihW — Ali (@ali_charts) June 28, 2025

To embark on its 30% journey north, the largest meme coin by market cap first needs to reclaim the $0.17 resistance. This doesn’t sound like such a major hurdle, given its current price tag of $0.164.

The second part of the equation involves the TD Sequential, which is a metric often used to determine the underlying asset’s market exhaustion in either direction.

The indicator has presented a buy signal on DOGE’s 3-Day chart. Consequently, Martinez concluded that both of these factors could result in a price pump to $0.21.

This would be a breath of fresh air for Dogecoin, which has struggled quite a lot since early 2025. In the past month alone, its price has tumbled by over 21%.

Despite this rather unfavorable market movement lately, some industry participants have remained highly bullish on DOGE’s future price trajectory. JAVON MARKS, known for his bullish statements on several crypto assets, believes the OG meme coin still has a chance to post a mind-blowing surge that can take it to the stratosphere, based on historic performance.

All we’re saying is that if $DOGE continues to follow its trend as it did consecutively in the past two cycles with its runs growing in size, then we are looking at Dogecoin’s prices doing a more than 120X from here into the $20 levels. Take a look… pic.twitter.com/OkxGfzUeBp — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) June 26, 2025

Such a price tag sounds just a bit far-fetched at the moment. History is no indication for future price movements, and $20 per DOGE would mean a whopping market cap of roughly $3 trillion, which would make it a lot bigger than BTC.