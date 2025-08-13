TL;DR

Analysts see a 140% FARTCOIN rise after Elliott Wave correction and confirmation of a market bottom.

Large wallet buys $1M in FARTCOIN, raising expectations for continued strength in the short term.

Pump.fun’s Glass Full Foundation adds liquidity support for selected meme coins, including projects tied to FARTCOIN.

Price Moves Higher After Monthly Decline

Fartcoin has gained almost 30% in the past day and 16% over the week. The token trades at $1.11 with a daily volume of $678.2 million. This comes after a drop of more than 21% over the past month, which erased earlier gains made in August.

Market analysts say recent prices may offer an entry point. Levels near or below $1 are being watched closely, with some traders preparing for a possible move higher if buying interest continues.

Crypto analyst ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ described FARTCOIN below $1 as “free money,” adding,

“Once ETH peaks, liquidity will shift to SOL… $10.00 for FARTCOIN.”

Bluntz, another analyst, sees the recent market structure as a completed Elliott Wave advance followed by an ABC correction on both USD and BTC pairs. He said the recent action marks “a major bottom” and projects a rally to $2.40, which would be about 140% above current prices.

Bluntz called it “one of the better setups” he has seen in some time, comparing it to his earlier BONK call that gained 130% in 20 days.

the last time i had the conviction to say somethings probs going up 130% was bonk and it went up 130% in a straight line in 20 days.https://t.co/JxuLjjYfX6 https://t.co/xGM5cv8UVG — Bluntz (@Bluntz_Capital) August 12, 2025

Whale Buying Signals Interest

Data from OnchainLens shows a large wallet transferred 12 million USDC to HyperLiquid and used $1 million to purchase FARTCOIN. Such transactions are seen by traders as a sign of confidence from larger market participants.

While similar buying in other tokens has sometimes been followed by rallies, the outcome depends on wider market conditions.

Liquidity Support for Memecoins

Pump.fun, a Solana-based memecoin launch platform, has introduced the Glass Full Foundation. The program plans to add liquidity to selected meme coin projects and support their long-term development.

Moreover, analysts, including Gordon, say FARTCOIN below $1 could be attractive this month. Recent whale activity and new ecosystem funding initiatives have drawn trader attention.

The token’s rebound from monthly lows adds to speculation about a move toward the targets outlined by market analysts.