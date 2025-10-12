$3 Trillion Blockchain Payments Surge Predicted by 2025, Fees Plummet and Speed Soars

CoinLaw found that RippleNet processes more than $15 billion monthly in cross‑border transactions in 2025.

Blockchain technology has rapidly matured into a key pillar of global finance, with cross-border payments emerging as one of its most cornerstone applications, according to a new report by CoinLaw.

The study found that blockchain-based cross-border payments have grown at an annual rate of 45% over the past decade and are projected to reach $3 trillion in 2025.

Blockchain Cuts Costs, Accelerates Payments

The average transaction fees on blockchain networks have fallen by 70%-80% compared to traditional payment channels, while processing times have shrunk to just 3-10 seconds, compared with the 2-5 days typical of legacy systems. RippleNet alone now processes more than $15 billion in cross-border transfers every month.

Meanwhile, over 120 countries are actively developing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to streamline international transactions. CoinLaw also found that nearly 40% of global remittance firms now rely on blockchain solutions. Interestingly, Africa is witnessing a 60% surge in adoption amid rising demand for affordable, efficient remittance infrastructure.

The study also found that around 85% of US banks are either piloting or fully integrating blockchain-based solutions into their payment systems. The Asia-Pacific region leads globally in this aspect, with 60% of financial institutions using blockchain, followed by 55% in North America and 50% in Europe.

Visa and Mastercard have reportedly processed over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions this year through partnerships with blockchain startups. The report also noted that blockchain-based cross-border payments have expanded at an annual rate of 45% and are projected to reach $3 trillion in 2025.

Insurance companies have increased blockchain usage to 35% for faster claims processing, up from 18% in 2022. Additionally, banks are saving up to 35% on operational costs by eliminating intermediaries and reducing fraud, and the average transaction speed is down to 10 minutes from over 10 minutes five years ago.

You may also like:

Inflation Drives Massive Crypto Adoption

El Salvador has seen about 35% of its population using crypto wallets since Bitcoin became legal tender. Nigeria leads Africa’s peer-to-peer trading activity, as it accounts for 45% of the continent’s total crypto transactions.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Turkey have recorded a 60% surge in adoption this year as a result of persistent inflation and currency instability.