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3 Things to Watch in Ripple (XRP) Price This Week: Analysis

Duo Nine

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XRP is trying to reclaim the support at $1.4. Will it be successful?

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Analysis

Key support levels: $1.2, $1

Key resistance levels: $1.4, $1.6, $2

Are Buyers Returning?

In an interesting development, the XRP price reversed course as soon as it left the blue pennant and is now attempting to reclaim support at $1.4. If successful, this would be a bullish reversal.

While the battle between buyers and sellers continues, XRP has managed to halt the downtrend, at least momentarily. The price also formed a higher low, another positive sign.

xrp_price_chart_2505261
Source: TradingView

Bearish Momentum Loses Steam

The drop from $1.6 to $1.3 was pretty sharp and gave no relief. Sellers were quite aggressive, but now they appear exhausted. Ever since the price touched $1.3, the sell volume vanished, and buyers are returning.

Because of this, the price is now well positioned to recover some of the recent losses. This can be further compounded if buyers reclaim $1.4 as support, which could provide a strong base for a retest of the next resistance at $1.6.

xrp_price_chart_2505262
Source: TradingView

Low Timeframes are Already Bullish

The 4h RSI has already bottomed and is making clear higher highs and higher lows. Even the RSI moving average is rallying. If bulls can maintain this pressure and volume, the RSI is likely to stay above 50 and even aim towards 70, which would indicate a strong uptrend.

If the first few days of this week close in green, this cryptocurrency has a real shot at a breakout from the pennant with $1.6 as a key target for its rally.

xrp_rsi_chart_2505261
Source: TradingView
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About the author

Duo Nine

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space.