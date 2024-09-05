Buyers vanished this week and the price quickly showed it.

Key Support levels: $0.54

Key Resistance levels: $0.68

1. Price Back on Support

In late August, XRP tried to make a higher high, but was stopped by sellers. This turned the chart bearish, and the price quickly fell to the key support at 54 cents. The cryptocurrency is also on the verge of closing the past seven days with a 4% loss.

2. Flat Trend Resumes

Since the start of September, buyers have been unable to move the price higher, and volatility is low. This has pushed this cryptocurrency into a flat trend.

The momentum indicators are also moving sideways and are not giving any clear hints on where XRP may go next.

3. Volume Crashed

Since mid-August, XRP’s volume has been making lower lows, which shows that market participants have lost interest. This also explains why the price was unable to move much in the past week.

If nothing changes, sellers have the advantage, and they could soon put more pressure on the key support.