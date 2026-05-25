3 Things That May Move Bitcoin and Crypto Markets This Week

A short but busy week lies ahead on the US economic calendar, with more inflation reports due while markets digest the latest from the Middle East.

Crypto markets have remained flat over the past day, but had a weekend boost after US President Trump hinted that a “largely negotiated” deal with Iran was imminent.

“It also appears further progress has been made toward a 60-day ceasefire extension for the Iran War,” said the Kobeissi Letter.

This week will see key inflation reports, which could put further pressure on the economy and the central bank.

Economic Events May 25 to 29

US markets are closed on Monday for Memorial Day, but there is likely to be some movement in stock futures and crypto as investors digest any US-Iran peace deal agreements.

In his latest statement, Trump was typically evasive.“If I made a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one,” he said, countering comments from Sunday suggesting it was almost finalized.

According to Axios, the White House no longer expects an agreement with Iran to be announced on Monday and thinks it could take “several more days.”

Tuesday kicks off the economic data for the week with May’s consumer confidence report, which will reflect the increase in inflation.

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Thursday is the big data day, with April’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) and first-quarter GDP data.

“Headline spending will be lifted by higher gasoline prices, but otherwise we are likely to see some weakness,” said ING economist James Knightley in a note.

The PCE figures “will do little to ease inflation concerns in an environment where freight costs are rising appreciably in response to higher motor fuel costs,” he added.

Key Events This Week: 1. US-Iran Agreement Details – Expected Today 2. US Markets Closed, Memorial Day – Monday 3. May Consumer Confidence data – Tuesday 4. April PCE Inflation data – Thursday 5. US Q1 2026 GDP data – Thursday 6. April New Home Sales data – Thursday We… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) May 24, 2026

New home sales for April and weekly jobless claims data are also due this week, but focus will primarily be on the POTUS and a deal with Iran.

Crypto Market Outlook

Crypto market capitalization has not moved over the past 24 hours, but Bitcoin and its brethren quickly recovered from Saturday’s dump.

BTC fell to $76,000 in late Sunday trading but rapidly recovered to reclaim $77,000 during the Monday morning Asian session. Weekly resistance currently lies at $78,000, an area that could be broken if positive news on a deal emerges this week.

Ether prices continue to weaken, with the asset falling below $2,100 on Monday morning.

The altcoins remain mostly flat with minor gains for Hyperliquid, Zcash, and Monero.