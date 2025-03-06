US President Donald Trump’s unexpected declaration that the country would establish a crypto reserve holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, and Cardano initially sent markets soaring. Bitcoin surged from $85,000 to $95,000 before retracing those gains as skepticism crept in.

Market participants seemed unsettled not by the concept of a reserve itself but by the inclusion of non-Bitcoin assets, particularly those perceived as more speculative.

This reaction, according to Bitwise Investment Chief Matt Hougan, is shortsighted.

“Market Is Overthinking Things”

In the latest memo, Hougan claimed that the market is “overthinking” the recent announcement of a US strategic crypto reserve and has missed the broader bullish implications.

Despite imperfections in the rollout, he argued that the fundamental takeaway is clear – the US government has officially recognized crypto as a strategic asset.

In the long run, Hougan believes that this could trigger a significant shift in global monetary policy and institutional investment trends. Hougan highlighted three key factors the market is missing.

First, he pointed out that Trump’s proposals often evolve before reaching their final form. The White House’s upcoming Crypto Summit is also likely to serve as a forum for industry leaders to push for adjustments, an event that is expected to refine the reserve to focus more on Bitcoin potentially.

If anything, Hougan believes that the “boldness” of the original proposal expands the Overton window making a Bitcoin-only reserve seem like a reasonable compromise rather than an extreme position. Rather than dismissing the initiative due to its flaws, the Bitwise exec asserted that investors should recognize its potential to reshape the regulatory landscape in favor of digital assets.

Second, Hougan went on to highlight the geopolitical impacts of the US taking the lead in declaring crypto a strategic reserve asset. Whether or not the final proposal includes a mix of cryptocurrencies, the simple act of legitimizing state-held Bitcoin will likely prompt other nations to follow suit.

Countries that have dabbled in Bitcoin acquisition – such as El Salvador and Bhutan – will no longer seem like outliers but early movers in a global trend. If the US makes a significant crypto purchase, other governments, particularly those in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, may feel pressure to do the same. A global arms race for Bitcoin accumulation could ensue, reinforcing its position as digital gold.

Finally, Hougan dismissed concerns that future political shifts could lead to the liquidation of the reserve. He explained that the “asymmetric passion” for crypto in the US suggests that once the government acquires Bitcoin, it will be reluctant to sell. Unlike volatile short-term policies, strategic reserves tend to continue across administrations. Just as the US still holds significant gold reserves, a national crypto reserve could become a long-term fixture.

Eyes on Friday

All eyes are on the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on Friday, which may serve as the starting point for a US strategic crypto reserve. The event will bring together industry leaders and members of President Trump’s crypto task force. Scheduled for March 7th, the summit will be led by David Sacks, Trump’s top advisor on AI and crypto.

In a statement to The Pavlovic Today, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that Bitcoin would receive special treatment compared to the other cryptocurrencies mentioned in Trump’s announcement. He noted that Trump had consistently expressed interest in a Bitcoin reserve and hinted that Friday’s event could mark its official rollout.

Regarding other cryptocurrencies, Lutnick suggested they would be handled differently from Bitcoin but still positively. Further details will be unveiled at the summit.