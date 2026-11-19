The past week has been unkind to several leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer (ICP), Pi Network (PI), and others, which have tumbled by double digits.

However, Venice Token (VVV) defied the latest pullback and emerged as one of the top market performers. Let’s check out what could be driving the rally.

The Potential Catalysts

VVV currently trades just below $23, up approximately 20% on a weekly basis. Its market capitalization surged past $1.2 billion, making it the 65th-largest cryptocurrency.

Its substantial increase during a broader market downturn may have been partly fueled by momentum across AI tokens and renewed excitement around the sector. Recall that the space previously took a serious hit during the Nvidia drama, but the concerns have since subsided after the company posted better-than-expected financial results.

Moreover, there has been huge buzz around Anthropic’s upcoming IPO, which could have also brought the hype back. Other AI-related tokens well in green territory on a weekly scale include PEARL and PIVERSE.

The second potential driver might be Arthur Hayes’s endorsement. Earlier this week, the BitMEX co-founder claimed that VVV could be among the four tokens to explode before the AI bubble ends, setting $40 as a target.

The analytics platform Lookonchain noted that after predicting the jump, Hayes transferred more than $5 million worth of crypto, sparking speculation that he is positioning to buy.

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Another spark behind the rally could be the wave of fresh project updates. Just hours ago, Venice’s team announced that Gemini 4 Neon has officially gone live on the platform. Earlier, it revealed that MAI Image 2.7 and MAI Image 2.7 Flash have also been integrated.

The Red Flags

Despite the strong rally, two key factors suggest that VVV may head south in the short term. The first one is the token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has entered overbought territory at around 75. This means the price has pumped too much in a short period and could be gearing up for a pullback. The index’s ratio ranges from 0 to 100, where anything below 30 is typically interpreted as a buying opportunity.

Next on the list is the holders’ distribution. According to CoinMarketCap, the top 10 addresses control more than 90% of VVV’s circulating supply, leaving the token heavily exposed to potential market manipulation and sudden whale-driven price swings.