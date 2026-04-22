3 Reasons Why Ripple (XRP) Might be Transitioning to a Bullish Trend

Ripple’s cross-border token has rebounded 7% over the past week, while certain technical indicators suggest a more substantial upside may be knocking on the door.

Many analysts are also optimistic, predicting a significant pump in case the price overcomes certain resistance levels.

The Bullish Signs

The popular analyst Ali Martinez claimed that XRP appears to be undergoing a structural shift from bearish to bullish, driven by three key factors.

First, he paid attention to the SuperTrend indicator, which flashed a buy signal for the first time since January. “This flip suggests that selling pressure is waning, and XRP could be gearing up for a trend reversal,” he said.

The second element is the recent whale activity. Martinez revealed that this cohort of investors acquired 360 million XRP last week alone. Worth over $500 million, the stash brings whale holdings to 8.73 billion coins (14% of the circulating supply). Such aggressive accumulation signals strong conviction among these market participants and may prompt smaller players to follow suit, injecting fresh capital into the ecosystem.

Last but not least, Martinez argued that the amount of XRP stored on exchanges continues to shrink. This development is considered bullish because it reduces the immediate selling pressure.

The analyst thinks that if the price closes above $1.55 on a daily basis, it will validate the breakout, with a target of $1.90. “The bullish outlook remains intact as long as XRP maintains the $1.30 support zone,” he concluded.

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Another renowned analyst who touched upon the matter was Crypto Tony. They believe XRP could “pump nicely” if it breaks through the $1.45 resistance level.

Additional Forecasts

Market observers using the monikers CRYPTOWZRD and Amonyx gave their two cents as well.

The former claimed that moving above the $1.43 mark would offer a long, while plunging below could see “more random movement.” As of this writing, XRP trades at around $1.45, which supports the bullish scenario.

The latter was even more optimistic, arguing that the “supercycle” is on the way and envisioning a price explosion to undiscovered territory in the following months.