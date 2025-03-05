TL;DR

BTC’s short-term outlook looks bullish, with Trump’s March 7 crypto summit expected to prompt further gains.

Arthur Hayes sees Trump’s debt-driven policies as Bitcoin-friendly, while BlackRock’s Larry Fink urges investors to buy dips, expecting an economic rebound.

A New Rally on the Horizon?

The cryptocurrency sector is an intriguing market notorious for its enhanced volatility. The past few days proved that thesis, with Bitcoin (BTC) registering wild price swings in both directions.

Towards the end of February, the leading digital asset plummeted to a multi-month low below $80,000 as Donald Trump’s global trade war escalated. Just a few days later, though, it exploded to almost $95,000 following the US president’s confirmation that his administration would establish a strategic crypto reserve.

The next 48 hours offered a new doze of turbulence, with the cryptocurrency’s price tanking under $83,000 on March 4 and later rebounding to $89,000 (per CoinGecko’s data). The current level represents a 7% decline on a two-week scale.

Despite the downtrend for the aforementioned period, some important elements indicate that BTC might be gearing up for a bull run in the short term.

Perhaps the most important factor is the upcoming crypto summit that President Trump will host in the White House on March 7. The gathering is expected to focus on vital topics such as addressing regulatory frameworks, the future of the digital asset industry in the US, and, of course, details on the crypto reserve.

The summit will supposedly be attended by well-known names in the cryptocurrency sector, including Strategy’s founder Michael Saylor, Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Coinbase’s boss Brian Armstrong, Paradigm’s co-founder Matt Huang, and others.

Another component that could positively impact BTC’s valuation in the near future is the asset’s exchange netflow. According to CryptoQuant’s data, the figure has been negative in the last seven days, suggesting a shift from centralized platforms toward self-custody methods. This could be interpreted as bullish since it reduces the immediate selling pressure.

Last but not least, we will touch upon BTC’s Fear and Greed Index, which has entered “Extreme Fear” territory in the past two days. Plunging into that zone is often seen as a buying opportunity. After all, many great minds have previously advised investors to be more active when fear has spread as a predominant sentiment.

In the 18th century, the British banker Baron Rothschild said, “The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets, even if it’s your own.” One of the most successful investors, Warren Buffett, has also shared similar thoughts. He once said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”

The Experts’ Take

The crypto community cheered the election of Trump as America’s 47th President given his positive stance toward the industry. One prominent person who believes the Republican’s administration will be highly beneficial to the sector is Arthur Hayer (former CEO of BitMEX).

Recently, he claimed that Trump’s plan to fund his “America First” policies would rely heavily on borrowing, forcing the Federal Reserve to expand the money supply and cut interest rates. He pointed out that similar economic conditions in the past have benefited BTC.

For his part, BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, advised investors to buy any price dips, as he expects an economic rally in the following months. He also reportedly said that “the world is fine” despite Trump’s trade tariffs, which have caused panic across the financial markets.