Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Rally to $116K Soon

Bitcoin is hovering near $91.5K after a sharp drop. Analysts point to bullish divergence, key levels, and on-chain data hinting at a $116K rally.
Olivia Stephanie
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 @ 17:23 UTC

Share:

Share:

Bitcoin’s price has seen better days as it failed at reconquering the $90,000 level despite a price surge to $92,000 earlier today and now sits below it for the third time this week.

Some technical signals now suggest that a reversal could be forming following the massive crash from the past few weeks. Analysts are watching for key confirmation signals, with recovery targets as high as $116,000.

Momentum Divergence Appears on 4-Hour Chart

Javon Marks, a market analyst, shared a chart showing a regular bullish divergence on Bitcoin’s 4-hour timeframe. The asset continues to print lower lows, but the momentum oscillator is doing the opposite—forming higher lows. This pattern often signals a shift in pressure from sellers to buyers.

Bitcoin is hovering around $89,000 at press time, down 1% on the day. Over the past seven days, the asset has dropped 13%. If momentum follows through, Marks says a rally could stretch beyond $116,000. The price would first need to break above key short-term resistance levels to validate the setup.

$93,100 Resistance Is a Key Test

Lennaert Snyder notes that Bitcoin found support at $88,900 and has since rebounded toward $93,100, where it is now testing that level. So far, the move has been met with selling. Snyder says he remains short-biased unless the price can close above $93,100. If that happens, he sees room for a push toward $95,600.

He also outlined a second possible path. If Bitcoin returns to sweep the $88,900 lows and shows a strong rebound wick, that could be the sign of a bottom.

You may also like:

“I prefer a strong wick on the bottom and a reversal after,” he posted.

With the US NFP data expected, market volatility may rise. Additionally, Titan of Crypto pointed to a recurring setup that looks similar to the 2021–2022 cycle. In both cases, a bearish divergence marked a local top, followed by a hidden bullish divergence. This is now developing again, while the price trades inside a fair value gap and above rising trend support.

Another analyst, EGRAG Crypto, added that Bitcoin is currently testing the 21-month EMA. He said BTC has never entered a bear market without closing a full monthly candle below this line.

“Hold 21 EMA = Bull Market Continues,” he stated.

Past cycles have used this level as a springboard for upside.

On-Chain Loss Data Repeats Past Patterns

Bitcoin’s realized loss margin has fallen to -16%, as CryptoPotato reported. That number tracks the average losses realized by sellers. During past cycles, similar drops below -12% often appeared near market lows. The current reading suggests that many traders are exiting positions deep in the red.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s realized price sits near $114,000. This gap shows the extent of unrealized losses. If historical patterns repeat, it may support a recovery in the weeks ahead. Broader macro trends, including rising yields in Japan and stress in US banks, are also adding to the current market caution.

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
SECRET PARTNERSHIP BONUS for CryptoPotato readers: Use this link to register and unlock $1,500 in exclusive BingX Exchange rewards (limited time offer).

Tags:
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bitcoin ETF
News Icon

About the author

Olivia Stephanie

Olivia Stephanie is a FinTech enthusiast with a sharp insight into financial markets. Her deep interest in economics and finance drives her exploration of blockchain innovations and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.