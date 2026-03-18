3 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Climb Higher in the Short Term

At the same time, one important indicator suggests that the price may also plummet dramatically in the foreseeable future.

The leading cryptocurrency experienced a significant upswing over the past several days, with its price briefly rising to as high as $76,000.

Although it was stopped there and pushed south by $5,000, some key factors, including recent whale activity, suggest it may post further gains in the near future.

BTC Isn’t Done Yet?

Despite losing some steam in the past hours, Bitcoin remains well in the green on a weekly scale and currently trades at around $71,400 (per CoinGecko’s data). As a result, many analysts have flipped toward the optimists’ corner and expect an additional price increase.

The renowned market observer Ali Martinez, for instance, claimed that a daily close above the $73,344 resistance and later turning that level into a structural floor could open the door to a pump to $79,234 and $85,555.

In a subsequent post on X, the same analyst revealed that whales have acquired 40,000 BTC over the past seven days. The USD equivalent of the stash is almost $2.9 billion (at current rates), and now this cohort of investors controls roughly 5.17 million units, or roughly 25% of the asset’s circulating supply.

Such accumulations are generally viewed as bullish because they reduce the amount of BTC available on the open market, which, combined with non-declining demand, should lead to a price surge. They may also energize smaller players to step in and further support the upward momentum.

Next on the list is the solid interest in spot BTC ETFs lately. Over the past seven days, inflows into such investment vehicles have surpassed outflows, which is the longest such streak since October last year. When institutional investors such as pension and hedge funds increase their exposure to the asset through regulated financial vehicles, they require the issuers to purchase BTC to back their shares. Put simply, consistent ETF demand makes the remaining supply scarcer, which tends to push the price north.

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Despite the renewed appetite for such financial vehicles, many ETF investors remain underwater. Earlier this week, Axel Adler Jr. estimated that the $79,962 level represents the average cost basis of every BTC currently held inside these exchange-traded funds. If the asset trades below this mark, the cohort is sitting at unrealized losses, while breaking above would lead to paper profits.

Last but not least, we will touch upon the shrinking supply of BTC held on crypto exchanges. Today (March 18), the figure dropped to a new six-year low of approximately 2.72 million units. This suggests that investors continue to abandon centralized platforms in favor of self-custody methods, thereby reducing the immediate selling pressure.

Major Volatility Ahead?

Another industry participant who analyzed BTC’s recent performance is the X user Cantonese Cat. They claimed that the Bollinger Bands on a monthly scale have squeezed to levels never seen before.

The technical indicator shows how far the price deviates from its average, helping traders gauge volatility. When the bands tighten, it reflects a prolonged period with little turbulence: a setup that often precedes a large breakout. It is important to note that the huge move could be in any direction, or, as Cantonese Cat said:

“This will lead to a very powerful move when it expands. All that volatility that you saw over the last few months is nothing compared to what will come.”