TL;DR

ADA’s recent uptick is backed by several bullish indicators, including whale activity and shifting market dynamics.

Analysts suggest the asset could be gearing up for a sharp move, with some targeting a surge toward and beyond the $1 level.

The Bullish Factors

Cardano’s ADA has seen a 7% price increase over the past week, currently trading just below $0.60 (according to CoinGecko’s data). Moreover, there are three important reasons suggesting the real bull run could be knocking on the door.

According to the popular X user Ali Martinez, large investors (those holding between one million and ten million coins) bought 120 million ADA in the past two weeks. The stash equals over $71 million, whereas those whales now collectively own 5.57 billion tokens (15.4% of the circulating supply).

The development is viewed as bullish, as it may encourage smaller players to hop on the bandwagon. Additionally, large accumulations leave fewer coins available on the open market, which could lead to a price increase (assuming demand doesn’t decline).

Next on the list is ADA’s exchange netflow, which has been negative in the past several months. This indicates that an increased number of investors have abandoned centralized platforms to switch to self-custody methods, which reduces the immediate selling pressure.

Lastly, the asset’s price could benefit from the potential approval of a spot ADA ETF in the United States. Such a product will enable people to gain exposure to Cardano’s native token through regular brokerage accounts and could spark more interest, thereby attracting fresh capital from investors.

The approval odds stood at around 56% at the start of July, but they spiked substantially in the following days. Currently, Polymarket estimates the chance of a green light before the end of 2025 is 83%.



The Analysts’ Take

Well-known industry participants, such as the X users Sheldon The Sniper and Crypto King, are among the ones predicting ADA could be on the verge of a major rally.

The former warned the asset’s investors and proponents to stay ready since their “pump is coming.” The latter believes ADA can “make a bounce literally in a day and hit the $1+ range just like that.”

