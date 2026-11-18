Two addresses flagged as scam-linked reportedly belong to Merlin Chain's bridge, which remains unlabeled in many blockchain compliance tools.

Blockchain investigator ZachXBT has accused Indian law enforcement of wrongly freezing approximately $3 million worth of BTC belonging to a Chinese crypto investor.

This is after they mistook transactions involving the Merlin Chain bridge for funds linked to a pig butchering scam.

Merlin Chain Bridge Mistaken for Scam-Linked Address

In an investigation published on November 18, ZachXBT traced the dispute to a May 2025 pig butchering case, where a victim identified as Andhra Pradesh allegedly lost $1.7 million in BTC, USDT, DOGE, and SOL.

The victim reported the incident to the criminal investigation department, which filed a charge sheet in March this year.

Then in July 2025, the Chinese investor, who goes by “Keym” on X, moved 15 BTC from an address, 3NcBhqK, to a deposit address on Gate, with the crypto exchange then freezing that account days later. At the time, it held about $3 million worth of crypto, although its remaining balance right now is worth around $1.5 million to $1.6 million because of declines in the value of the assets.

That freezing, according to ZachXBT, was due to a labeling error. He noted that shortly before the Gate deposit, a wallet controlled by Keym received funds from two addresses tagged as alibart[.]bit, which Indian police had identified as being associated with the scam that Pradesh had been a victim of.

However, per the analyst’s investigations, both addresses are part of the Merlin Chain bridge infrastructure, which most compliance tools often leave unlabeled.

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According to the investigator, Keym is an ordinary user of Merlin, and transaction records tie three Merlin withdrawals between March and June 2025 to payouts from those bridge addresses, with the funds coming out of 50 BTC Keym bridged into Merlin on March 28, 2024. That’s more than a year before the alleged theft, and the analyst found no on-chain link to the victim’s losses.

Pressure on Exchanges and Police

On their part, Keym recounted how Gate had requested documentation shortly after their July 2025 deposit, but even after repeated submissions, the restriction on the account was not resolved. The user’s lawyers also reportedly requested transaction evidence connecting their holdings to the stolen funds, but apparently, investigators never provided the requested chain of transactions.

ZachXBT called the handling of the case “embarrassing incompetence,” adding that Indian law enforcement “seems incapable of reviewing basic blockchain data.”

“Indian LE, the prosecutor and the judge all signed off on this, Gate froze the account, and LE did a full press release about it recently, while the real victim here (the Gate user) hasn’t had access to his funds for nearly 16 months,” he wrote.

The sleuth has been busy, having earlier this month flagged a suspected theft of at least $133 million worth of crypto from several CEX accounts linked to French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa.