3 Important Bitcoin Price Predictions, One of Them is Scary

A closer look at some important price predictions for Bitcoin, some of which are deserving of attention.

It goes without saying that Bitcoin investors have had a very difficult few weeks. After being unable to maintain any sort of serious momentum in October, BTC continued sliding in November, following the largest crypto-related hack of the largest exchange Binance.

Bitcoin is down over 15% throughout the past 7 days alone and roughly 23% from the October highs. Many in the industry are noting the relentless selling, which has intensified over the weekend.

That said, let’s have a look at a few interesting and important price predictions, one of which is actually quite scary from a price standpoint.

Analysts See Further Downside in the Short Term

Analysts Martin Lee, Market Insights Lead at DWF Labs, and Laciq Zhang, Research Lead at Bitget Wallet, both identify $60,000 as a potential downside target.

On the one hand, Lee argues that the $68K level is very important because it aligns with the cryptocurrency’s 200-week moving average. This is a historically critical support zone. If BTC records a weekly close below it, he believes that the next major move might take it toward $60,000.

On the other hand, Zhang also shares a bearish outlook. However, she identifies several intermediate support levels, some of which have already been breached to the downside, namely $68,000, $65,000, and $62,000 being the next one to watch. She also pointed to serious macroeconomic uncertainty, continued outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, leveraged long liquidations, and considerable weakness in tech stocks as factors that could further weigh on the market.

Permabear Says $16.5K is in Play

If you’ve been around in crypto for a while, then you know that there are a few certainties: Bitcoin’s price can always go lower before it goes higher, and Peter Schiff will be there to doompost about it every chance he gets.

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This time is no different.

“The Bitcoin collapse is gathering steam. I expect the momentum to pick up once Bitcoin breaks $50K. In fact, once it does, it could be a quick trip to the 2022 low below $16.5K. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a retest of that level before year-end. If so, it’s curtains for MSTR (Strategy’s stock.)”\

The Bitcoin collapse is gathering steam. I expect the momentum to pick up once Bitcoin breaks $50K. In fact, once it does, it could be a quick trip to the 2022 low below $16.5K. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a retest of that level before year-end. If so, it’s curtains for $MSTR. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 14, 2026

Why is this important, you may ask? Well, Schiff has been screaming that Bitcoin is not an asset to invest in since the dawn of time and, well, even despite the recent drops, we are still trading above sixty thousand American dollars. It’s often the case that when the bears are the loudest, the market might start to recover.

Galaxy Research Sees the Bottom… It’s Just Not Near

Now, this one is a bit scary because it came a few months ago, and despite the attempt to break above $90K a month ago, the price still gravitates towards the lower end of this year’s trading range.

In June, Galaxy Research predicted that Bitcoin could reach a cycle bottom between $40K and $46K by late 2026, suggesting that there’s further downside before any attempts at sustained recovery.

It’s worth noting that the prediction was made when Bitcoin had once again dropped from around $80K in May toward $60K in June, but the reasoning stands.

The report talks about declining volatility, with each successive crypto cycle producing less extreme peaks and shallower crashes. Only four of 13 historical bottom indicators had triggered when they did the research, which suggested that the bear market was not yet over and, well, here we are a few months later trading at similar levels despite an attempted recovery.

Here are the three outlined scenarios by Galaxy: